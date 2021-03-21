Being overweight or obese puts you at risk of developing several health problems, including type-2 diabetes. But a new study has found that women suffering from PCOS (Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome) are at a higher risk of developing type-2 diabetes, especially if they are obese. PCOS is a common metabolic and hormonal disorder that affects an estimated one in five women in India. Also Read - Flu extremely dangerous for pregnant and etremely obese women, says study

Several studies have linked PCOS to weight gain due to hormonal changes and imbalance in the body. If left untreated, PCOS could increase the chances of developing severe health problems, including diabetes mellitus, endometriosis, infertility, and endometrial cancer. Women with PCOS need to follow a particular approach to achieve and sustainable weight loss results. Also Read - Obesity and cancer: What is the link?

PCOS: A Risk Factor For Type-2 Diabetes

The study drove by the Endocrine Society highlights the importance of weight management in women with PCOS and how it may up the risk of developing diabetes. Scientific evidence suggests that insulin resistance could be a possible reason behind the problem. It could create an adverse reaction involving the endocrine system, which may increase the risk of type 2 diabetes. Also Read - Know about these hormones responsible for weight gain in women

Women with PCOS in young adulthood are at an increased risk of developing diabetes later in life. According to the study published in the Endocrine Society Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism found that sleep disturbances during menopause may alleviate susceptibility to weight gain. Therefore, women who sleep better during menopause may reduce the chance of weight gain, which, in turn, will reduce the risk of diabetes and other related diseases.

Other Studies Explain The Link

In a collected study conducted by the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, it was found that women who had PCOS were 4 to 8.8 times more likely to develop type 2 diabetes. In the study that included over 8,000 women, obesity was found to be a significant factor. Another study by the Endocrine Society proved that women with PCOS were four times more likely to develop type-2 diabetes.

Cinnamon May Help Reduce The Symptoms Of PCOS

Cinnamon has been part of Indian cuisine from times unknown. It has a strong smell and a unique flavour that accentuates the taste of any dish. It comes from the inner bark of a small evergreen tree, which is peeled and laid in the sun to dry. This is when it curls up and turn into rolls called cinnamon sticks. It also comes in powdered form.

Anovulatory infertility and hyperandrogenism are the prevalent causes of the polycystic ovarian syndrome and cinnamon has been found to have an insulin-sensitizing effect and improve menstrual cyclicity in women with PCOS. In other words, cinnamon has been shown to improve the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar and decrease insulin resistance. This, in turn, will help reduce your chances of developing diabetes at a later age.

Other Factors That Can Help Treat The Hormonal Condition

Your entire system is interrelated, and treating one condition can help mitigate the risk of other health conditions. It is especially true for PCOS. There are other things like exercising regularly, eating a diet rich in whole grains, lean proteins, healthy fats is essential to reduce the risk.