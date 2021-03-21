Being overweight or obese puts you at risk of developing several health problems including type-2 diabetes. But a new study has found that women suffering from PCOS (Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome) are at a higher risk of developing type-2 diabetes especially if they are obese. PCOS is a common metabolic and hormonal disorder that affects an estimated one in five women in India. Several studies have linked PCOS to weight gain due to hormonal changes and imbalance in the body. If left untreated PCOS could increase the chances of developing severe health problems including diabetes mellitus endometriosis infertility and endometrial cancer.