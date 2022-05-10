Obese Or Overweight Women At Higher Risk Of Bone Fractures: Here's How To Avoid It

Did you know obese or overweight women are at a higher risk of broken bones? Here are some ways to reduce the risk.

Being obese or overweight can have a serious impact on your health. Carrying extra fat into your body increases your risk of developing multiple problems such as heart diseases, diabetes, cancers, etc. But a new study suggests that women who are obese or overweight are more likely to suffer from broken bones. This is one of the reasons why you should probably keep your weight in check. But let's understand the link between obesity and fractures.

Being Obese/Overweight May Up Risk Of Broken Bones

From 2009 to 2016, researchers studied 20,000 women and men between the ages of 40 and 70 in the Canadian province of Quebec for the study. 497 women and 323 men fractured during a median follow-up of 5.8 years.

260 women and 155 men suffered significant osteoporotic fractures (hip, spine, wrist, or leg). 219 women and 134 males suffered leg fractures (ankle, foot, and shin). Arm fractures (wrist, forearm, or elbow) occurred in 203 people, including 141 women and 62 men.

A larger waist circumference (showing more abdominal fat) was linked to a higher incidence of fractures in women. The chance of a fracture at any site increased by 3 per cent for every two-inch increase in waist circumference, while the risk of a leg fracture increased by 7 per cent. The researchers discovered an especially high link between waist circumference and ankle fractures.

A higher body mass index (BMI a measurement of body fat based on weight and height) was linked to a higher risk of leg fractures in women. Obesity is linked to an increased risk of fractures in women for unknown reasons. According to the authors of a study presented at the European Congress on Obesity, the majority of fractures are caused by falls, which are more likely in obese adults.

How To Reduce The Risk?

The first thing to do is lose weight, followed by some steps that will help you keep your bones strong and healthy. So, here are some tips to help you:

Do some weight lifting and strength training to increase bone growth and maintain existing bone structure.

Eat a diet high in calcium as it is one of the important nutrients to keep your bone health in check.

Don't go on extreme diets as they tend to up the risk of weakened. Try to eat a diet that includes all the healthy nutrients and helps you maintain bone health.

Protein is one of the essential nutrients that support bone structure and bone strength. Also, protein consumption also reduces the risk of falls and fractures.

Balancing gut bacteria is also one of the ways to increase the amount of energy you harvest in your food, which often leads to weight gain.

A good night's sleep will do you more good than you think if you are obese or overweight. Studies have shown that people who get less than 6 hours of sleep are more likely to be obese.

Stress can lead to a lot of problems, including making it difficult for you to lose weight. So, quit stressing if you want to maintain a healthy weight.