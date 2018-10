Women, do you find it difficult to concentrate on your work or to do your daily chores due to that annoying vaginal discharge? Then, read this carefully and follow these tricks.

Hormonal imbalance, bad eating habits, toxins in your body, wounds from vulvar itching, unhygienic lifestyle conditions, anaemia, diabetes, and infections due to sanitary pads, coloured toilet paper, bubble bath and so on, can lead to white or watery vaginal discharge. You will exhibit symptoms like redness, pain, irritation and yellow or white discharge. Also, there will be an unpleasant smell. Furthermore, you feel irritated, constipated as well.

You will experience those dark patches under your eyes, you will feel fatigued and may suffer from abdominal pain. You should consult your expert who will prescribe you medication. Along with that also try these natural hacks.