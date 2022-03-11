Missing Periods More Than Twice A Year Could Be A Problem; Here's What's Causing It

Irregular menstruation or late menstrual period changes the menstrual cycle duration, which is very common among women. Generally, the menstrual cycle time in a woman is from 28 to 30 days. So there is a difference of 8 days in the monthly cycles of every woman. But if the difference persists from 8 to 20 days, it's called irregular menstruation. Mostly the symptoms of irregular menses are frequent menstruation and blood clots. This problem can be caused by an imbalance in hormones but can be easily managed. The absence of menstruation in any month in a year is typical, but irregularities in menstruation, i.e. two to three times, are unusual and need to be treated. According to Ayurveda, the main factor behind irregular periods is unhealthy eating. Do you know irregular periods can be regularized by treating these digestive disorders through Ayurveda?

Have you been suffering from irregular periods? Know the duration of normal menstruation and if you should be concerned about it or not.

Every woman's period or normal menstruation is different. One of your ovaries releases an egg once a month. Meanwhile, your uterus prepares to assist in the growth of your baby if that egg is fertilised. If it does, you're expecting a child. Your body loses the lining of your uterus through your vaginal canal if it doesn't. That's the end of your menstruation. That is how a normal menstruation cycle works.

According to Dr Mukta Kapila, Director, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, "A normal menstrual cycle is 21-35 days. Regular periods are a sign of normal functioning of the ovaries & uterus. Sometimes a woman may miss periods which is common in menarche and for 2 years after this and before menopause. Missing periods once or twice is common in a year but if periods are unpredictable, you should see a gynaecologist. Another cause of irregular periods is pregnancy."

Common Problems That Lead To Irregular Periods

But what if none of the causes mentioned above is the cause, then? What are the problems that lead to irregular periods? While there are many reasons why it could be the case, the expert believes that changing lifestyle and sedentary habits are the contributing factors that lead to the problem. Dr Kapila lists down the following as the main causes that cause a disruption in your menstrual cycle.

Stress

Stress causes hormonal imbalance as it affects the hypothalamus which is the main station of menses. Relaxation & not overthinking helps in balancing the hormones. Meditation goes a long way in curing & treating the menstrual cycle.

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

PCOS is very common these days. When ovarian hormones are not in balanced concentration, ovulation doesn't happen and small follicles keep accumulating in ovaries giving them a polycystic appearance. These in turn cause irregularity in periods.

Use of Hormones

Cycles may be missed at times due to the excessive use of cyclical hormones. Therefore, people should keep this in mind and use them in moderation if it's necessary.

Premature Ovarian Failure

Another rare cause of missed periods is premature ovarian failure - a condition where ovaries are resistant to hormones produced by the brain.

Excessive Weight Gain

Excessive weight gain leads to excess fat tissue in the body. Estrogen gets converted to androgens (male hormones) in body fat, which in turn disturbs ovarian harmony causing irregularity in cycles and at times missed periods.

What Is The Solution?

Dr Kapila says, "The mainstay of therapy for missed periods is lifestyle modification, which includes a healthy balanced diet and daily exercise. In addition to these, medications can vary from vitamin, supplements, insulin sensitizers to hormone replacement therapy for a short duration. So regular follow up with a doctor is very important to balance out the medication part.

It is not a disease but a lifestyle disharmony that can be easily addressed with changes in lifestyle with adequate and proper medical help."