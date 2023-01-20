Menstrual Taboos: How Women In Rural Areas Can Overcome Negative Attitudes Toward Menstruation

Strong government leadership and ministerial involvement in menstrual health and hygiene (MHH) are required to liberate women from menstrual taboos, says Sujata Pawar, Co-founder and CEO at Avni.

Myths and taboos about menstruation are still prevalent in different societies across the globe. In certain parts of India, especially in rural areas, women are still barred from entering the kitchen and cooking while on their period. In some communities, menstruating girls and women are not allowed to perform religious prayers.

In a tete-a-tete with TheHealthSite, Sujata Pawar, Co-founder and CEO at Avni (a startup focused on holistic menstrual care), talks about the factors that influence negative attitudes toward menstruation and how women in rural India can overcome the menstrual taboos.

Factors influencing negative attitudes toward menstruation

She says:

Regardless of the fact menstruation is a biological phenomenon, it is laden with cultural ramifications. Throughout history, most communities have devalued the roles assigned to women and marginalized them from power positions because of societal preconceived assumptions about the female reproductive body. In rural areas these patriarchal constructs are more prevalent which demand skipping certain activities during menstruation such as cooking, working, praying, spending time with family members, or engaging in sexual intercourse."

Since women are perceived as being in a state of "uncleanliness" they have also been institutionalized to adhere to unsafe practices and meticulous concealment. Therefore, women are left with no choice but to manage their reproductive systems in shameful silence. Even women's attitudes toward and behaviours related to menstruation are the product of a nuanced interaction between their personal experiences, socialization factors, and cultural beliefs. Age at menarche, cycle length, and the severity and duration of a woman's menstrual flows are other factors that can influence attitudes toward menstruation.

Sujata Pawar also suggested some ways that can help women in rural areas overcome menstrual taboos.

Building mix of communications

It is essential to change knowledge, attitudes, and practices surrounding menstrual health and hygiene (MHH) through interpersonal communication. As menstrual behaviours are shaped by social, cultural, economic and political contexts, it is important to facilitate a mix of communication channels in order to encourage and sustain a positive and safe period outlook. Groups of teenagers can be mentored through a consultative approach to change their attitudes. This involves giving them a platform to outline their necessities and a voice to claim their rights. For instance, a campaign in schools with media involvement can influence decision-makers and stakeholders to take action in addition to mobilizing the public and changing their viewpoints.

Similarly, the relevance of increasing parental support for menstruating girls cannot be oversimplified. Girls may experience fewer barriers to continuing their education if parents support them during the menstrual cycle. In rural India, where the majority of parents are reluctant to abandon harmful customs related to menstruation, therefore, overcoming menstrual taboos also calls for an integrated approach that involves teaching parents through literacy and gender awareness campaigns.

MHH-based curriculum

As the core demographic adversely affected by negative beliefs toward menstruation are adolescent girls, they must have direct access to an MHH-based curriculum. MHH-based resources can promote safe and dignified menstruation, emphasize their rights, and help them gain a deeper understanding of relevant threads such as puberty and sexual and reproductive health. Although resources for teaching and learning about MHH for girls and boys may already exist in many schools, it is also mandatory to evaluate MHH-related information and identify discrepancies or loopholes for consolidating it.

Adequate supply of menstrual products

Accessibility to menstrual-friendly toilets and basic period hygiene products including disposable pads, reusable pads, tampons, and menstrual cups should be freely supplied to every government and private educational institute and workplace. However, the services and amenities must also be inclusive in order to satisfy the requirement of women and girls with disabilities, transgender and non-binary menstruating people, as well as other traditionally vulnerable communities, such as ethnic or religious minorities with precise inclinations or needs. It is also critical to hold service insurers accountable by incorporating success review metrics into monitoring systems.

What is the need of the hour to liberate women from menstrual taboos?

Sujata Pawar says, "In the recent past MHH framework has frequently tumbled owing to the neglect by weak leadership who have failed to incorporate its obligations in institutions responsible for health, education, public works, and women's affairs. To liberate women from culturally defined lives in remote regions, strong government leadership and ministerial involvement in MHH are required."

It is also time for private players to assist governments in identifying a lead ministry answerable for MHH and aid in strengthening safe menstrual guidelines through collaboration and a multi-stakeholder action plan, she adds.