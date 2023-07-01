Menstrual Hygiene: Things To Consider While Buying Sanitary Pads

Here are expert tips on how to choose the right sanitary pads that work for you and your lifestyle.

Sanitary pads are an essential item for anyone who menstruates. They provide a safe and hygienic way to manage menstrual bleeding. However, buying the right sanitary pads can be a daunting task, especially if you are a beginner. There are several factors to consider, such as the size, absorbency, and material of the pad.

Dr. Monica Chahar, Chief Dermatologist & Director- Skin D cor, New Delhi, highlighted a few things that girls and women should keep in mind while choosing sanitary pads.

Size Matters

Sanitary pads come in different sizes, and it is essential to choose the right size for your body. If you choose a too-small pad, it may not provide enough protection, leading to leaks. On the other hand, if you choose a pad that is too large, it may feel uncomfortable and bulky. The best way to choose the right size is to consider your flow and body type. If you have a heavy flow, you may want to choose a larger pad or use an overnight pad. If you have a light flow, you may prefer a smaller pad or a panty liner.

Absorbency Level

The absorbency level of a sanitary pad is another crucial factor to consider. Pads come in different absorbencies, ranging from light to heavy. If you have a heavy flow, you may want to choose a pad with a high absorbency level. However, if you have a light flow, a pad with a lower absorbency level may be more comfortable.

Material Matters

The material of the pad is also an essential consideration. Many pads are made of synthetic materials such as plastic, which may not be breathable and may cause irritation or rash. On the other hand, natural materials such as cotton are breathable and less likely to cause skin irritation. Consider choosing pads made from natural materials if you have sensitive skin.

Sanitary Pad Rashes

Sanitary pad rashes are a common problem for many women. They occur when the skin around the vaginal area becomes irritated due to prolonged contact with the pad. The best way to prevent sanitary pad rashes is to choose a pad made from natural materials and change your pad frequently. If you do develop a rash, it is essential to keep the area clean and dry and use a mild topical cream to soothe the irritation.

Disposal

Disposing of used sanitary pads can be challenging, especially if you are in a public place. It is essential to carry a small bag or pouch with you to dispose of used pads discreetly. You can also consider using biodegradable pads that are environmentally friendly and can be disposed of safely.

Take away

To sum up, buying the right sanitary pads is essential for managing menstrual bleeding. Consider your flow, body type, absorbency level, and material when choosing pads.With these tips in mind, you can choose the right sanitary pads that work for you and your lifestyle. Remember to change your pad frequently to prevent rashes and dispose of used pads safely.

