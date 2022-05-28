Menstrual Hygiene Day: How Often Should You Change Your Sanitary Pads, Tampons And Menstrual Cups?

The importance of good menstrual hygiene, the right time to change sanitary pads, signs and symptoms of Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS). and more here.

That time of month is indeed very frustrating when you are on your periods. Cramps, mood swings, numbness and what not, just name them and it will be there in the list of things a woman goes through during her time of the month. There are many things that a woman should know regarding their personal wellbeing when they are on their periods. Today is Menstrual Hygiene Day, and one of the most important aspects of menstrual hygiene is how often should you change your sanitary napkins.

Menstrual Hygiene Day is observed on May 28 every year to highlight the importance of good menstrual hygiene management as well as break the taboos and end the stigma around menstruation. Initiated by the German-based NGO WASH United, Menstrual Hygiene Day was first celebrated on 28 May 2014.

What is the right time to change?

Typically, any sanitary things including tampons and pads should be changed after every 4-5 hours to keep you safer and feeling fresher during your period.

Your flow may alter from time to time, depending on your age and body type. It is absolutely natural to have heavy and light days, and this is the most crucial consideration when determining how often to change your pad. Naturally, on days with significant absorption, you'll need to replace it more regularly, whereas on lighter days, you'll need to replace it less frequently. Overall, pay attention to your body and look for a replacement pad if your present one isn't providing enough support.

If you are experiencing leaks, discomfort or smell, you should change it right away.

Tampons should be changed every 3-5 hours

Women who use tampons instead of pads should wear a tampon that is saturated and needs a change every 4-5 hours. On each day of your period, use the lowest absorbency tampon required for the quantity of menstrual bleeding you are experiencing.

Although very rare, tampons carry a potential risk of a serious condition known as Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS). When you use super-absorbency tampons on the last days of your period, you may be at risk for TSS. Women under the age of 30 and especially teenagers can be vulnerable to TSS. While you may believe that wearing a super absorbent tampon saves you time, it could increase your risk of developing TSS.

How often should pads be changed?

Normally, pads and other sanitary napkins which are not inserted inside your body carry no risk of TSS but they can cause you other infections if not used in a proper way. Pads or sanitary napkins should be changed as needed during your period to avoid the pad becoming soaked with menstrual flow.

Wear a pad overnight or for at least six hours during the day. If your flow is heavy, you'll need to change it more frequently.

After several hours, you may notice that the pad has developed an odor, and you should replace it. Change them every 4-5 hours as an initial point.

Know the symptoms of TSS

It is beneficial to know the signs of TSS, so you can take immediate measures for treatment:

Fever, either with or without chills

Increased heart rate

Low blood pressure, which can induce dizziness or lightheadedness when someone stands after sitting

Sunburn-like skin changes or redness of the tissue within the mouth, eyes, or vagina

Less common symptoms include feeling of nausea, vomiting, muscle pains and diarrhea

Preventive measures from TSS

Change tampons every 3-5 hours.

Use tampons with higher absorption rate only on starting days of heavy flow and low absorbency tampons on lighter flow days.

To reduce risk of TSS, wear tampons, menstrual cups only in the day and use pads at night.

Menstrual days are undoubtedly very difficult to go through, but a healthy menstrual flow ensures a healthy body. Alter your pad as needed to keep dry and clean and be prepared for your requirements to change during your period according to your activities and environment. With taking proper measures at keeping yourself infection and diseases free, you can enjoy a healthy lifestyle.

The article is contributed by Dr. Bharathi Ramesh, Senior Consultant - Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Banashankari Bangalore.