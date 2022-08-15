Menstrual Cramps: Here's How To Deal With Period Pain

Period pain making it difficult for you to do your daily activities smoothly? If yes, then here are some expert-recommended tips to ease the pain.

Yes, we are talking about that time of the month! Unfortunately, not everyone is lucky enough to have it easy. Some women face such unbearable pain, that it's difficult for them to move from the bed. Firstly, let's address the menstrual cramps also known as primary dysmenorrhea. For all those worried if something is wrong with them, be rest assured, it's completely normal. Every woman gets this pain at a different intensity. It is a result of the contraction of your uterine wall to shed its blood lining every month. However, even if it's normal, isn't there anything we can do about it? Definitely Yes!

Dietary Modifications To Reduce Pain Naturally

Foods don't work as medicines do. They don't give instant relief or cure, but long-term consumption of good quality nutritionally rich foods will inadvertently help in reducing period cramps in the long run.

Magnesium-rich foods- Magnesium is an essential nutrient which helps in reducing anxiety, provides better sleep, improves energy levels and also helps in reducing muscle cramps. Ever wondered, why most women crave chocolates during this time? Well, it's certainly not for its sugar content or flavour, but because of the magnesium present in it. Hence, instead of munching on milk chocolate, opt for dark chocolate ( less than 70 per cent cocoa). Also add foods like cashews, soybean, spinach, banana, etc to your diet. Omega 3-rich foods- It is an essential fatty acid that plays a role in the synthesis and balancing of various hormones. The anti-inflammatory properties present in omega 3 can help reduce menstrual cramps by reducing the effect of prostaglandins. Make fatty fish, whole eggs, almonds, walnuts and flaxseeds a part of your daily diet. Calcium-rich foods- Many studies suggest that daily consumption of about 500mg of calcium can significantly help reduce period cramps and other menstrual symptoms. You can achieve this by upping your dairy consumption, especially curd & buttermilk, by increasing your green leafy vegetable intake or even having ragi on daily basis. Zinc-rich foods- Zinc helps to improve circulation in microvessels, and also inhibits the PgE2 prostaglandin which thereby reduces cramps. Its mechanism of work is somewhat similar to NSAIDs like aspirin. It also helps improve mood during periods along with better sleep. Eg: Cashews, dark chocolate, yoghurt. Eggs, legumes. Note- Make sure to club zinc with a source of vitamin B6, as it's crucial for its absorption. Evening Primrose oil- It is composed of 2 essential Omega 6 fatty acids both of which are helpful in lowering the levels of prostaglandins that causes period pain. However, you need to consume it for a min of 3-6 months to see significant results. Drink your water- Dehydration during workouts can end up with you having severe cramps. Similarly, dehydration during periods is also one of the reasons why a girl could have bad period cramps. So don't miss out on your most important nutrient.

Other Tips To Reduce Period Cramps

Other than the food, what works best to reduce period cramps are:

Exercise- When you work out, endorphins, a chemical is released into your bloodstream. This chemical helps reduce muscle cramps by blocking the pain receptors. Workouts, like aerobic cardio and especially yoga targeted at your pelvic muscle, can do wonders to soothe your cramps. Apply heat- Application of heat helps reduce muscle cramps and soreness by relaxing the uterine muscles and improving circulation. You can use a heating pad/ patch or soak in a nice warm bath. Work on stress and sleep- Stress and sleep is directly linked to the severity of your menstrual cramps. Meditation, soothing music at bedtime, the use of essential oils & some yoga stretches can give you your required peace for a good night's sleep. OTC Pain reliever Some girls really have it bad. If you have tried and tested everything, and nothing really works for you, you can opt for an over-the-counter pain reliever (eg- ibuprofen). These are believed to be safe to consume and recommended by most gynaecologists.

(The article is contributed by Kajal Wattamwar & Bushra Qureshi, Dieticians and Co-Founder of Healthy Steady Go)

