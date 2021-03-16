Periods are often unpleasant for some women! One may be worried a lot when there is cramping and pain during those four days or before that. This surely can steal your peace of mind. But you will be shocked to know that exercising can help you deal with dysmenorrhea also known as painful periods or menstrual cramps. Get to know more about dysmenorrhea and how to stay fit and fine during your periods from Dr Madhuri Burande Laha Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist Motherhood Hospital Kharadi Pune. Are you unable to do your daily chores due to excessive cramping during menstruation?