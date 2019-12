Many women suffer from menstrual cramps just before and during their menstrual periods. Menstrual cramps or primary dysmenorrhea are throbbing or cramping pains in the lower abdomen. The pain may be severe for some women, making them unable to do their everyday activities. Some women may also have nausea, loose stools, headache and dizziness.

Know the cause – When you have menstrual period, the uterus contracts to help expel its lining. Hormonelike substances (prostaglandins) that trigger the uterine muscle contractions cause pain and inflammation. High level of prostaglandins leads to more severe menstrual cramps. The pain may lessen with age and often improve after giving birth.

If menstrual cramps are disrupting your life every month, these home remedies may help relief your pain.

Drink plenty of water

Drinking enough water may help ease bloating, which worsens the symptoms. Health experts suggest drinking 6 to 8 glasses of water per day, especially during your period. Don’t drink alcohol during periods as it can promote dehydration. Some women may experience diarrhea or vomiting during menstrual cramps. Drinking plenty of water may help replace the lost fluids.

Heat therapy

Hot water bottle therapy is a tried and tested method of relieving menstrual cramps. The best part is that it is easy and has no side effects. Studies have shown that hot water treatment is as effective as NSAIDs and aspirin for menstrual cramp pain.

Check your diet

In a study, researchers found that women had less menstrual pain when they followed a low fat-vegetarian diet. Consuming 3-4 servings of dairy products was also linked to less menstrual pain. The researchers suggested that intake of calcium and vitamin D may have helped relieved the pain

Deficiency in magnesium, which is associated with anxiety and stress, may also worsen menstrual cramps. So, eating food rich in these nutrients may help prevent the annoying monthly pain.

Avoid fatty, sugary, or salty foods when you have your period. Instead eat anti-inflammatory foods like cherries, blueberries, squash, tomatoes, and bell peppers to get rid of painful periods..

Ginger

Ginger is a drug-free alternative for period pain relief. Taking ginger is shown to be effective in reducing the pain. Some studies say the root may be as effective as common painkillers.

Exercise

Exercising, such as aerobic exercise, stretching, and yoga, can help increase blood flow to the abdomen and ease cramps. Being physically active can also help in reducing stress, which can contribute to pain.