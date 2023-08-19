Menopause: Hormonal Changes and Health Implications

Menopause-induced hormonal changes have an impact on various body systems. It can elevate cardiovascular disease risk, contribute to bone density loss and impact a woman's overall well-being.

Menopause is a natural life stage for women, typically occurring between ages 45 and 55, marking the cessation of reproductive capacity. Defined as the absence of menstruation for at least 12 months, menopause signifies the end of the fertile phase. This biological transition, typically happening in late 40s to early 50s, involves significant hormonal shifts, particularly a reduction in estrogen levels, potentially impacting cardiovascular health through various mechanisms.

In this article, Dr. Rashmi Dharaskar, Senior Consultant- Surya hospital Mother & Child super specialty hospital, Pune, helps us understand the changes in health resulting from menopause-induced hormonal changes.

Hormonal Changes

Menopause is the end of monthly menstruation which occurs due to loss of ovarian follicular function, which means that the ovaries stop releasing eggs for fertilization. As a result, there is a decrease in the level of hormones like estrogen and progesterone. It is a natural biological process, but premature menopause can also occur when a woman's ovaries are affected by treatments such as radiotherapy or chemotherapy, or removal of ovaries surgically.

Health Implications

Menopause brings about hormonal changes that impact women's physical, emotional, mental, and social well-being. Symptoms encompass vasomotor issues like hot flashes and night sweats, as well as vaginal dryness and painful intercourse. Sleep disturbances, mood swings, and weakened pelvic floor support leading to uterine prolapse and urinary incontinence are also common. The decline in estrogen post-menopause has long-term effects, elevating cardiovascular disease risk due to the hormone's protective effects. Additionally, reduced estrogen contributes to bone density loss, leading to a higher incidence of osteoporosis and fractures, particularly hip fractures.

Need of the Hour

Raising awareness about menopause among perimenopausal women is essential. By understanding the physiological aspects of menopause and emphasizing healthy lifestyle choices such as dietary adjustments, regular exercise, and discontinuing smoking or alcohol consumption, the menopausal journey can be significantly improved.

Both non-hormonal and hormonal therapies, along with counseling, can provide relief from both pre-menopausal and post-menopausal symptoms.

Impact of Hormonal Changes on Bone Health

The significant decrease in estrogen levels post-menopause directly affects bone health. Estrogen plays a vital role in maintaining bone density by inhibiting bone resorption and promoting bone formation. With declining estrogen, bone resorption might outpace formation, leading to gradual bone density loss and heightened osteoporosis risk. Brittle, fragile bones are indicative of osteoporosis, increasing susceptibility to fractures, particularly in the wrists, hips, and spine.

Impact of Hormonal Changes on Cardiovascular Health

Reproductive hormone production, notably estrogen and progesterone, diminishes during menopause, impacting various body systems. Notably, estrogen safeguards the cardiovascular system, as mentioned earlier. Reduced estrogen after menopause elevates the risk of heart disease, hypertension, unfavorable lipid profile changes, and impaired blood vessel function. The collective effect of these factors increases the likelihood of developing cardiovascular disorders post-menopause.

Impact of Hormonal Changes on Overall Health

Menopause-induced hormonal changes can also influence a woman's overall well-being. Many women experience symptoms like hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, vaginal dryness, and sleep disturbances. These symptoms can impact physical, emotional, and psychological well-being. Mood swings, irritability, and an elevated vulnerability to mood disorders like depression and anxiety can be attributed to hormonal fluctuations during menopause. Sleep disruptions can exacerbate these issues.

While menopause does raise the risk of cardiovascular issues, it is crucial to remember that each person's risk differs depending on things like genetics, lifestyle, and general health. Some of these risks can be reduced by leading a healthy lifestyle that includes regular exercise, a nutritious diet, quitting smoking, and stress management. In addition, healthcare professionals may advise hormone replacement therapy (HRT) to treat specific menopause symptoms and perhaps lower cardiovascular risk, but the choice to take HRT should only be made after carefully weighing the risks and benefits. Maintaining cardiovascular health during and after menopause requires routine examinations and consultations with medical professionals.

