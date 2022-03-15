Lose Weight Now! Obesity Can Lead To Lead To PCOS, Infertility

Lose Weight Now! Obesity Can Lead To Lead To PCOS, Infertility

You might be aware of the fact that obesity is one of the main causes of the polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). But did you know that it could also increase the risk of infertility? Here's how to lose weight.

It is no secret that losing weight is a task and underlying diseases can make it even a bigger challenge. A disease called polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is one such disease that makes it hard for women to keep their weight in control. The real concern arises when PCOS leads to extreme complications like infertility. Like keeping up with the ebb and flow of your hormones wasn't enough! But are you confused about the link between obesity and polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS)?

We talked to Dr Uma Vaidyanathan, MBBS, MS, DNB, Senior Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, explained all about the problem and the link between the problems.

Does Obesity Raise PCOS And Infertility Risk?

Dr Vaidyanathan defines polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) as "a hormonal disorder common among women of reproductive age. The ovaries may develop numerous small collections of fluid (follicles) leading to a "necklace" appearance of ovaries and fail to regularly release eggs (anovulation). This is characterised by infrequent or prolonged menstrual periods or excess male hormone (androgen) levels, which can lead to hirsutism and infertility."

She further explains that obesity is one of the most common risk factors that lead to PCOS. "Between 40-80 per cent of women with this condition are reported to be either overweight or obese."

Explaining the reasons why this happens, the expert says, "The fundamental cause of obesity and overweight is an energy imbalance between calories consumed and calories expended. This is due to an increased intake of energy-dense foods that are high in fat and sugars; physical inactivity due to the increasingly sedentary nature of many forms of work (lately work from home due to COVID pandemic), changing modes of transportation, and increasing urbanization."

"Insulin resistance is one of the main features of PCOS and this is further exacerbated by obesity. As a result of these compounding factors, these patients are more prone to developing diabetes mellitus. Also sleep apnea, hypertension and uterine cancers are more commonly seen in these patients," she explains.

You may like to read

Make These Changes If It's Not Too Late

Lifestyle change is considered the first-line treatment for infertility in obese women with PCOS. "Preconception counselling, administering folic acid to reduce the risk of fetal neural tube defects, encouragement of physical activity (at least 30 mins of regular exercise on most days of the week) and identification of risk factors, such as obesity, tobacco use and alcohol consumption" is recommended by the expert.

"A 5 to 10 per cent loss in body weight over a period of six months regardless of body mass index (BMI) may be associated with improvement in obesity, hyperandrogenism and ovulation rate. Eating a high-fibre, low-sugar diet, increasing fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, avoiding processed and fatty foods and keeping blood sugar levels in check is imperative" suggests Dr Vaidyanathan to help you manage PCOS.

Many people try to make extreme changes in their life to keep their weight in check. However, Dr Uma is not in favour of taking medication or undergoing surgery. She says, "Medications for weight reduction do not have a good safety profile and bariatric surgery is advised only if lifestyle changes fail and BMI is more than 35. This too may be associated with preterm births."