Leucorrhea is a a white, greenish or a slightly yellow discharge from the vagina. Almost all women experience vaginal discharge, which is white and odourless, and this is a natural function of the body to maintain a healthy vagina and flush out harmful micro-organisms. But if there is any infection, the discharge changes colour. Leucorrhea in pregnancy is common. It is normal in adolescent girls and may sometimes be evident in new born girls too. It may be due to infections from bacteria, yeast or other microorganisms. Sexually transmitted diseases like gonorrhea and chlamydia may also cause this condition.

Here is all you need to know about leucorrhoea.

The symptoms of leucorrhea

If you experience the symptoms listed below, you must consult a doctor for further investigations. Foul smell from vaginal discharge is a common symptom of this condition. But if it is combined with other symptoms, as listed below, it could be a sign of leucorrhea. The symptoms are:

Fatigue

Stomach cramps or pain

Headaches

Constipation

Pain in the calves and lumbar region

Itching

The causes for leucorrhea

While there are a number of reasons for this condition, here are some of the most common ones:

Unprotected sexual contact

lack of nutrients

Poor hygiene

Injuries to the cervix or any of the tissues in the reproductive system during pregnancy

Urinary tract infection

Other infections due to the presence of bacteria or fungi

Irritation due to contraceptives that are inserted into the vagina

Irritation due to external contraceptive used by either partners

Diabetes or anemia

Types of leucorrhea

There are two types of leucorrhea, they are:

Physiologic: This is considered a normal state where the discharge can be due to a change in one’s hormonal levels. Usually it is seen in the early stages of pregnancy, state of sexual excitement, a sign of puberty for young girls and in a newborn baby for a week after birth (due to presence of maternal estrogens).

Inflammatory or pathological: In this case the discharge can be yellow in color and have a foul smell. It could be caused due to any of the infections listed above and a medical consultation is required. The pathological reasons for the condition may be classified as below:

Cervicitis One of the most common symptoms of this condition is pain in the lower back. Caused due to an inflammation in the uterine cervix, this inflammation is usually due to an STD, allergic reaction to IUD (intra-uterine devices as contraceptives) or a reaction to contraceptive ointment, jelly or condom used.

Vaginal yeast infection: Also known as candidiasis or vaginal yeast infection, it is most often seen in women who are diabetic, pregnant, on antibiotics or birth control pills. The change in the pH level of a woman’s vagina can lead to a yeast infection. It could also be caused due to unhygienic conditions including wearing soiled or damp under garments.

Trichomonal Vaginitis: Trichomoniasis is usually accompanied by a frothy yellow discharge and itching. The probable causes are STD, using soiled sanitary towels or wearing soiled under garments. The symptoms start presenting any time after 3- 28 days after the infection has occurred.

Treatment options

Since the vagina is moist and covered at all times, it is highly susceptible to infections. However, for many women discussing the problem of foul smelling discharge even with their medical practitioner can be embarrassing. This is why there are many who prefer home remedies to prescription medication. The conventional treatment would be a dose of antibiotics such as Povidone, Natamycin or Nystatin. But these medicines should be used only when prescribed by a doctor.

Prevention

You can avoid this disease by making some lifestyle changes. This would include maintaining proper hygiene. Apart from that, ensuring that you have a healthy nutrition-rich diet must be taken to ensure there is no weakness in the body or any deficiencies. Some food items can aggravate the condition. Avoid spicy food. There must be a balance of exercise and rest in the daily lifestyle.