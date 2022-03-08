Let's Break The Burnout Cycle In Women; Ways To Overcome Exhaustion

Burnout in women is more common than you think! Here are some ways suggested by an expert that will help you cope with exhaustion.

The feeling of extreme stress, anxiety and exhaustion can be termed as "burnout'. It's a phase in one's life when even after sleeping or resting, they feel tired. In today's day and time, it is challenging for women to do all the traditional and primary caregiving duties in addition to their professional responsibilities.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further increased their family responsibilities with the work-life balance being disrupted due to work from home models and schools going online among other factors. According to a study by the Yale School of Public Health, the health of women in India worsened across several areas, from nutrition to stress to reproductive services during the pandemic.

How To Help Women Manage A Burnout

Burnout can become a chronic condition, impacting the health of a woman. Women often neglect their health and do not prioritize it. However, this is not recommended. Below are 7 ways in which women can manage burnout and take care of their wellbeing while pursuing their personal and professional goals.

Identify the symptoms

Understanding and accepting the symptoms is the hardest part of the journey. Most women might not even recognize the symptoms of burnout and those who do just ignore them. One of the ways to keep a check on these symptoms is to keep a record of any physiological change that one might experience. Regular monitoring of blood pressure, pains, headaches, etc. is advised. Another symptom of burnout is a disturbed sleeping pattern or sleep quality. While these symptoms might indicate other health issues, they can also be a cause of burnout.

Practice self-reflection

If women start practising self-reflection, they might understand what led to burnout in the first place. Once you know what these are, then it is easy to replace them with positive changes to recover from the condition.

One of the best ways to self-reflect is by starting a journal. Every time you feel frustrated, overwhelmed, or anxious, write it down. You must write the details, like, what caused it or who caused it. It can be your boss or your partner. In addition to the problem, you can also write about how you can prevent it next time. Sometimes just writing down the solution is enough to help you become the solution.

Prioritize yourself

Women need to treat their health as a priority, especially to avoid conditions like burnout. Women tend to put everyone else first. They cook for the family, but they never cook their favourite dish. Taking care of others is fine up to the point where you are not sacrificing your health. Think about yourself, your likes and dislikes, so that you recharge yourself and get healthier.

Ask for help

Sometimes, breaking the burnout cycle might be as simple as having a good friend, family member, or life coach listen to you and give constructive solutions. Once burnout has taken over you, making decisions can be tough. This person can help you identify patterns and regain clarity on priorities, which can help you establish better boundaries.

Get enough sleep

Sleep and rest are very crucial for your ability to perform at work, fulfil other obligations and have fun. But when you are stressed out, it's not easy to get proper sleep. Nothing is more important than your health. The secret to good sleep is disconnecting your phone so you can quiet your mind. Sleep initiates the body's healing processes, helps reduce the stress hormone called cortisol, and protects the brain's tissue. So, sleep enough to recover from everyday stressors.

Take a break

Do you know that for every hour you work, you deserve a 5-minute break? Women work round the clock for their families and never take a break. You should not feel bad about taking time for yourself. To help your body and mind heal from stress and anxiety, you need space, and even 15 minutes per day can make a difference.

It's all about setting boundaries

In Indian society, women just don't know when to stop working or helping others. Sometimes it's their partners, sometimes it's their children and other times it's the boss. It's easy for them to be the person who says yes, all the time because they genuinely want to help, but when this happens too often and too much, it leads to burnout.

(The article is contributed by Dr Deepika Aggarwal, Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon)