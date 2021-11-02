Late Or Early, Menopause Has These Effects On Your Health

Every woman's experience with menopause is unique. The duration and severity of menopause symptoms are dependent on her psychosocial, cultural, and environmental factors.

Every woman is bound to experience menopause. It is a natural biological process that marks the end of a woman's menstrual cycles. Most women go through menopause in their late 40s to early 50s. Late or early, menopause has several effects on the body. Menopause is diagnosed if you have not had your period for 12 consecutive months. Your body goes through a lot of changes during this time. However, every woman's experience with menopause is unique. The duration and severity of menopause symptoms are dependent on her psychosocial, cultural, and environmental factors, said Dr. Amodita Ahuja, a Delhi-based consultant obstetrician and gynecologist and laparoscopic surgeon and infertility specialist. She also explained the causes of some common signs and symptoms of menopause:

Changes in Menstrual cycle

At the onset of menopause, a woman is likely to experience irregularities in her monthly menstrual cycle. These irregularities could affect the duration and heaviness of her period, also causing occasional spotting.

Hot flashes

The most frequent menopausal symptom is hot flashes, which are sudden feelings of heat in the body followed by hot flushes, turning the face and neck red, making the woman feel sweaty and flushed. The duration varies from 30 seconds to 10 minutes. It lasts for an average of 1 - 2 years after a woman's final period decreases in intensity over time.

Psychological symptoms

These include mood changes, insomnia, difficulty in concentration, loss of self-esteem and confidence and depression. Most important risk factors for difficult menopausal mood swings are a history of severe premenstrual syndrome (PMS) and prior episodes of depression.

Vaginal Dryness

The fall in hormones causes thinning of the vaginal wall and thereby decreased lubrication. Decreased libido due to physical changes like shorter and narrower vagina with thinning of its lining.

Recurrent urinary infections

Like the vaginal wall, the urethra undergoes changes due to drop in estrogen. This causes the urge to urinate often, especially at night, or when the bladder is not full (termed urinary urgency), discomfort or burning, leakage of urine with stress (termed stress incontinence).

Osteoporosis

After menopause, bone resorption (breakdown) overtakes the building of new bone. It is a silent disease as a woman may not know until her bones become so weak that a sudden strain, bump, or fall causes a fracture or a vertebra to collapse. A collapsed vertebra after menopause may first be noticed when a woman suffers back pain, loss of height, or spinal deformities, joint pains or cramps.

Cardiovascular problems

Women are protected from heart attacks and strokes during reproductive years due to the positive effect on the inner layer of the artery wall, helping to keep blood vessels flexible. That means they can relax and expand to accommodate blood flow. So, decline in estrogen increases the risk of heart attack and stroke both.

Every woman's menopause experience is unique. Symptoms are usually more severe when menopause occurs more suddenly or over a shorter period of time, the expert added.

