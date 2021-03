After fighting oppression for thousands of years, women are making an impact everywhere. While they have always been the epicentre of a family, she is also an impactful leader, who is constantly trying to make the world a better place with their experience and intelligence. From handling their homes to managing work, women tackle several things at once, but one thing most women forget is to take care of their health. The hustle-bustle of life can take a toll on their health, and it can lead to many problems, which is why it is essential for them to adopt a healthier and fitter lifestyle to manage everything, starting with their diet. Also Read - Coronavirus scare reduces footfall at Delhi monuments

Healthy Ingredients For Women

On this International Women's Day, here are 5 healthy ingredients that you should include in your diet to handle everything like a Boss.

Turmeric

One of the most common foods in Indian cuisine, turmeric or Haldi is known for its therapeutic and medicinal properties. It contains a powerful ingredient called curcumin, which aids immunity, contain antiseptic, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties that cleanse the body and purifies the toxins from the body. One of the best ways to consume turmeric is golden milk, also known as "Haldi ka doodh" in Hindi.

Soybean

Easy to include in your diet, soybean is a high protein source that contains isoflavones, which are phytoestrogens. Phytoestrogens are plant-based foods that help alleviate the symptoms of menopause due to their estrogen-like effect. Several studies have suggested that eating 40 gm of soy protein in your diet can help increase bone mineral density, which can help reduce prevent the onset of osteoporosis. You can include unflavoured soy milk, soy yoghurt and soy nuts.

Pure Honey

Honey is known for its therapeutic properties and considered one of the healthiest options to include an immunity-boosting diet. It contains antioxidants, as well as antibacterial and antifungal properties, all of which boosts immunity and protect your body from bacteria trying to invade your body. It is essential to identify pure honey at times like these. For the same, you should look out for the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance technology i.e, NMR approved mark. This mark ensures that the honey is unadulterated, including no added sugar.

Coconut Oil

Becoming a prominent part of Indian cuisine, coconut oil is one of the healthiest ingredients that offers a multitude of health benefits. It contains MCT’s (Medium Chain Triglycerides), which help ease digestion and boost immunity. It is also touted to be an effective remedy for managing weight, keep your heart healthy and promote the proper functioning of your brain.

Amla

Are you looking for a natural solution for all your hair and skin problems? Amla or Indian gooseberry is one ingredient that can help you address all your skin and hair woes. It is a rich source of vitamin C and is packed with vitamins and minerals. It contains blood purifying components that can help you get the clear, moisturized and radiant skin we all wish for. Its benefits are not limited to beauty, it can also help control blood glucose and blood cholesterol levels.