Lack Of Menstrual Hygiene Awareness: 6 Early Stage Challenges Faced By Women

Risks a Girl Goes Through Due to the Lack of Menstrual Hygiene Awareness.

Think of a 13- or 14-year-old girl. One day, out of the blue, she gets her first period. It scares her beyond her wildest imagination. Why? Because she didn't know that there was any such thing as 'menstruation'. No one told her about it, and no one prepared her for it. And now, she discovers that this is a biological phenomenon that she will experience every month. This is not a 'what if' scenario. Unfortunately, this is a reality for 70-80% of the girls in our country, especially in rural areas. Menstrual health remains taboo, an issue riddled with challenges that society chooses not to address.

First and foremost, one must consider the acute mental health impact. Since young girls don't understand menstruation or their sudden hormonal changes and cannot speak about them freely, it results in pronounced trauma, anxiety and stress. Even in this day and age, so many women still have no access to safe menstrual absorbents and have to resort to unhygienic and unsafe alternatives is disheartening. Moreover, it results in recurring infections that can permanently impact women's health, including infertility. Also, overcoming the age-old stigmas associated with menstruation is a tricky proposition. The incorrect myth-based information that girls receive conditions them into thinking of menstruation as 'dirty' and 'impure' and handling it in an unclean and improper way. The solution to these issues is multi-fold; the government, ASHA workers, NGOs and communities must unite to create a sustainable support system.

Awareness Is The Absolute Key To Bringing About Change

Conversations about menstrual health must become free-flowing for women very early in their lives. An age-appropriate menstrual health curriculum in schools can prepare young girls for the advent of their first periods and an understanding of what is to come and how their bodies are changing. In addition, it can help build their confidence to handle menstruation with dignity and hygiene.

We have seen how barriers can break down with sustained efforts. We've also noticed that encouraging community participation is essential. For example, the village headwoman or elders can educate the women about menstrual health, promoting proper hygiene practices and improving sanitary conditions. These measures can lead to capacity building, combined with the efforts of the government and NGOs, which can transform the perception of menstruation and empower women.

Sanitary Pads Must Become Accessible And Affordable

The use of old rags that are unsanitary has to stop. We have seen that ground-level self-help groups can also make a difference here. For example, we encourage women in rural communities to make cloth sanitary pads, just as they do papad or other products. Hygienic packaging can be sold directly to the women of the community or local shops. This can bring the cost of sanitary pads down by two-thirds while creating a source of income for these self-help groups.

The harsh reality is that women's challenges and risks due to the lack of menstrual health awareness are immense. In addition, we are fighting centuries of stigma and the limitations of our infrastructure. But what matters is that the menstrual health management revolution is now slowly but surely underway.