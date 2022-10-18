Three significant symptoms of menopause that a woman should be aware of.

Knowing Facts And Understanding Health Concerns: Best Way To Manage Menopause Experience

World Menopause Day 2022: Food, water, and shelter are some of the bare essentials we all need to survive. But there is one more aspect that nature has put in place for the survival of species -- procreation. If you turn back to all those biology lessons from school, you will remember that the heart starts readying both genders for procreation after a certain age. For women, this begins with menarche or the onset of their 'periods.' This is when their reproductive cycle begins and goes on for about three decades, wherein the uterus and ovaries keep functioning under the effect of various hormones.

This journey towards menopause isn't smooth and is not the same for every woman. It comes with many physical and mental changes and characteristic symptoms (almost 34 of them!) due to a significant drop in estrogen levels.

Perimenopause is the transitional stage that comes before actual menopause. This stage can last from 2 to 8 years and is marked by menstrual irregularity along with some or all the symptoms of menopause. This is where regular exercise, a balanced and healthy diet, and weight check help lessen the severity of symptoms. Obesity in this phase can increase the likelihood of hot flashes, metabolic disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and cardiovascular issues.

Dr Ameya Kanakiya, Co-Founder and Head of Health Outcomes and Programs at Elda Health, shares some of the symptoms of menopause that a woman should be aware of

Irregular periods: During the perimenopause phase, as the ovaries slowly shut shop, hormones are imbalanced, leading to changes in the menstrual cycle. As a result, you may experience irregular periods- they could be persistent, last for longer days, and even have heavy bleeding. Mood swings: While life is challenging, constant mood swings do not support the cause. Do you find it hard to cope with things that didn't seem so tricky until yesterday? Yes, mood swings can have that effect! Abnormal hair growth and skin sagging: Vaginal dryness is not the only issue. The skin also starts to sag, the face wrinkles up, and it can cause acne.

In Conclusion

There are various tech-enabled platforms today which offer help at hand for women undergoing menopause. Therefore, it's time to break the shackles and taboo around speaking about menopause, make yourselves aware, get help if needed, and form a support circle of women undergoing similar issues.

