When you are in your 40s, many changes will take place in your body. You will feel lethargic very often, you might get stressed and will find it hard to do your daily chores. You may be near your menopause and you will feel fatigued. So, here are few factors which can make you gain weight.

You may gain weight due to lack of exercise

Staying physically fit is the need of the hour. If you are physically fit then you will be able to deal with health problems like diabetes, high blood pressure and so on. Exercise can help you to enhance your blood circulation and heart rate. This will help you to keep heart ailments away. But, many women at the age of 40, forget to do so. They don’t take their exercise routine seriously. But, women, do you know that you are committing a mistake here. Come what may, you have to take out that much-needed time for yourself from your busy schedule. So, take up any activity of your choice and do it regularly. If you have not started exercising yet then this is the right time to do so.

You may gain weight due to stress

You may tend to get stressed due to your professional and personal life. Hence, when you get stressed, your adrenal glands may produce cortisol to help you to de-stress. But, while your body is able to deal with stress, cortisol can help prevent weight gain, so efforts to shed those extra pounds go in vain!

You may gain weight due to faulting eating habits

At 40, women may have so much to worry about, taking care of kids and family and handling work pressure. Owing to which, you will not be able to pay attention to your nutrition. You may overeat or consume the wrong foodstuffs like spicy, oily or junk food. This will make you gain weight. So, women, you should watch what you eat. Try and eat mindfully. Speak to your expert about the right kind of foods which you can consume. Women, take charge of your health right away! Before any health issues grip you.

You may gain weight due to certain medications

As you age, you might experience some health issues. You will be shocked to know that certain medications can make fat. So, speak to your doctor about it.

You may gain weight due to slow metabolism

Ageing can result in a slow metabolism. Your body will burn fewer calories if your metabolism is slow. Thus, it can lead to that annoying and unwanted fat accumulation.