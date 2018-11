Many women wish to grill that annoying fat and become sexy and slender. Are you aware that your hormones also play an important role in your weight loss process? Losing weight is not only limited to healthy eating. You will also need to keep your hormones in check for it. Hence, shedding those excess kilos can give you a tough time. Hormones can manage critical reactions and functions like metabolism, inflammation, menopause and so on. Causes of a disrupted hormonal balance are stress, age, and poor lifestyle which can lead to a sluggish metabolism, uncontrollable hunger and thus, you will tend to pile up those excess kilos. You will be prone to obesity-related diseases due to a chronic hormonal imbalance. We are not kidding! Here are few hormones which can make you fat. Women, don’t forget to read this!

Leptin can cause weight gain

When you are full, the hormone leptin signals it and this means that you shouldn’t go overboard. But, overindulging in sugar-laden foods like sweets, candies, chocolates, fruits containing fructose, processed foods, and so on, can lead to weight gain. The fructose which is present in large amount can convert fat that gets deposited in the liver, belly and so on, in the body. Thus, fat cells secrete leptin. More leptin is secreted if you tend to eat food which is high in fructose. Furthermore, it can desensitize your body to leptin and no signal will be given to your brain to stop you from overeating. The drawback- you will pile up those excess kilos.

Ghrelin can cause weight gain

Ghrelin, which is also known as the hunger hormone, can help you to stimulate your appetite and increase that fat deposition. Your stomach will only secrete it. Your small intestine, brain, and pancreas, may also secrete some amount of ghrelin. Obese people can be more sensitive to it. You will be shocked to know that a higher amount of ghrelin can cause weight gain! When one is fasting or is on a diet than his/ her ghrelin levels can rise.

Testosterone

Lower levels of testosterone are created by women as well. That testosterone can help you to grill your fat, enhance your libido, bones and muscles. Women, your ovary may produce testosterone. A woman’s testosterone level will be lowered due to stress and ageing. Loss of bone density and muscle mass and obesity is linked to lower testosterone. Moreover, it can also lead to depression. Hence, the increased stress and inflammation can cause more fat deposition. Women, this will make you put on weight.