It’s Clearly A Misconception That Cloth-Based Pads Are Unhygienic: Expert

Health experts are encouraging women to use reliable eco-friendly sanitary pads to reduce the burden of non-biodegradable menstrual hygiene products on the environment.

As awareness about health and environmental hazards of non-biodegradable sanitary pads increases, an increasing number of women are switching to menstrual cups and cloth pads. But many modern women are hesitant to make the change due to some misconceptions associated with the use of cloth-based sanitary pads during menstruation. One of the biggest misconceptions people have about cloth pads is that they are unhygienic.

Are reusable cloth sanitary pads unhygienic?

"It's clearly a misconception that cloth-based pads are unhygienic," said Sujata Pawar, Founder, Avni- a holistic menstrual care start-up that has been aggressively working towards breaking misconceptions associated with the use of cloth-based sanitary pads.

High demand for cloth-based pads

According to Pawar, there has been a surge in demand for cloth-based pads and this concept has come back following the traditional menstrual health techniques. She noted that Avni is determined to reinvent the traditional, Indian methods of menstrual care.

Talking about the misconceptions regarding cloth pads, she said, "We are focussing on negating these fallacies, and encouraging women to use reliable eco-friendly menstrual hygiene products."

The brand has launched a range of antimicrobial reusable pads to cater to the first-time users and eco-conscious women.

You may like to read

The company said in a statement that the new collection includes organic cotton reusable pads with tested antimicrobial technology, absorbent wings and are 100% stain proof. This cotton reusable pad has a tested antimicrobial core which helps prevent infections and absorbs blood for upto 8 hours. Its leak proof bottom with breathable and thin fabric promises no infections or leaks, it stated.

Also, it has introduced dry feel pads especially for the first-time users of cloth pad. "They are India's first tested antimicrobial reusable pads which give 100% dry feel. It's antimicrobial core, absorbs upto 6 hours," the company stated.

The company said it has been simultaneously working towards creating more awareness around menstrual care, and offers well-researched, innovative, tested products to facilitate women's hygiene during periods.

The environmental impact of disposable sanitary pads

According to the Menstrual Hygiene Alliance of India (MHAI), there are approximately 336 million menstruating women in India, of which 36 per cent (121 million women) use disposable sanitary napkins. Taking number of sanitary napkins used per menstrual cycle as eight, India generates over 12.3 billion disposable sanitary pads every year, majority of which are not biodegradable/compostable, the organisation had said.

Most of disposable pads have over 90 per cent plastics and as per MHAI, it could take 500 to 800 years for one sanitary pad to decompose. This can lead to health and environmental hazards.

Usually, disposable pads are disposed in bins after use without even wrapping. By doing so, we are making those waste collectors, who separate this waste from other household waste with bare hands, susceptible to infections and diseases such as HIV and Hepatitis.

The disposed sanitary pads are either washed into drains or end up in dumpsites. This leads to water clogging and contamination as most of the sanitary pads have Super Adsorbent Polymers (SAPs) such as polyacrylate.

Switch to cloth pads to help reduce the burden of non-biodegradable products on the environment. If you're using a reusable sanitary pad, experts recommend changing it in every four to five hours.