Almost 70 per cent women across the world experience intense itching during pregnancy. It may be due to skin dryness or some form of allergy. But sometimes, it may also be caused by a condition called intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy. It happens when a pregnant woman’s liver malfunctions and there is a build-up of bile acids in her body. This can not only cause intense itching in the mother but the bile acids can also penetrate the placenta and harm the foetus. It is often responsible for preterm delivery, meconium stained fluid and even still birth.

Symptoms of cholestasis

Usual symptoms of this condition is itching. It normally starts from the palms of the hand and soles of the feet. Gradually, it spreads to other parts. The itching is particularly severe around the belly. It can be so intense that most women experience sleeplessness and they also sometimes scratch themselves till they bleed. In most cases, it is also accompanied by upper abdominal pain and jaundice.

The worse thing about cholestasis is that you get temporary relief from symptoms with medication. But it itchings always comes back. It usually manifests in the third trimester or late second trimester.

Risk factors

You may be at higher risk of cholestasis if you are pregnant with twins. Moreover, if you suffered from this condition in a previous pregnancy, chances are that you may experience it again in future pregnancies. Family history and late pregnancy increases your chances of suffering from this condition as does a history of hepatitis C.

Treatment options

If you are pregnant and have persistent itching, consult your doctor. A simple blood test will reveal whether you have this condition or not. However, sometimes the symptoms may manifest before it can show up in the blood sample. Unfortunately, there is no way of curing this condition. The only option is to decide on when to go in for the delivery. To prevent the risk of still birth, most doctors recommend premature delivery. This is because they don’t want to expose the child to the bile acids for longer than necessary. Now with new techniques being developed, this is easier than it was earlier.