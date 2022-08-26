Is Having Uneven Breasts A Cause For Concern? An Expert Explains

Why causes breasts asymmetry occurs? Does uneven breasts signify breast cancer? Find answers to these questions and more here.

A lot of girls struggle with questions like, "Is it just me?", "Do I have some disease", "Do I have cancer?" and several others when it comes to breasts of two different size. Many things come in matching sets, but breasts aren't usually one of them. Breast asymmetry is quite common. Get to know more about uneven breasts in women further in this article.

What is Breasts Asymmetry And Is It Normal?

Breast asymmetry occurs when the shape, position, or size of a woman's breasts are unbalanced. Breast asymmetry is totally natural and occurs in majority of cases. In fact, the two sides of the body can be slightly different, though any imbalance in the breasts may be more evident. The vast majority of women have some degree of asymmetry in their breasts. When the asymmetry is severe, though, it can have a negative impact on a woman's body image, self-esteem, and confidence.

Asymmetry in the breasts can be divided into three categories:

Anisomastia is a considerable difference in breast volume and size. Anisothelia is the asymmetry between the nipples and the areolas Combined asymmetry: anisothelia and anisomastia Tubular breasts, also known as breast hypoplasia, can appear in one or both breasts throughout puberty. Poland Syndrome is a condition in which a chest muscle fails to grow properly, affecting the breasts on one side of the body.

Does Uneven Breasts signify Breast Cancer?

Asymmetry in the breasts is usually not a cause for worry. A considerable variance in asymmetry or a quick shift in breast density, on the other hand, could be a sign of malignancy.

Mammograms are required for a woman's breast health on an annual or biennial basis since they discover early indicators of cancer or abnormalities. Breast asymmetry is a common anomaly seen on mammograms.

A doctor should be consulted if you notice any unexpected changes in your breast. Changes to be aware of include:

breast skin that is red, scratchy, or scaly

skin that is dimpled or puckered

a lump in the breast or in the area around it

a bump on the inner part of the arm

difference in a breast's size or shape

alterations to the nipple, such as it beginning to tip inward

tissue near the breast or beneath the arm that feels thick or hard

a nipple release of fluid or a nipple discharge

Causes of Breasts Asymmetry

The left and right breasts often develop at differing rates during adolescence. A person's breasts may seem uneven until they have completed growing, or they may maintain different sizes and shapes throughout their lives.

At any time in a person's life, hormonal changes can affect one or both breasts and can result in change, for example:

when you're pregnant or breast-feeding

when you're going through or about to go through menopause

if you're on a hormonal contraceptive like birth control pills

during certain times during the menstrual cycle

Treatment for Uneven Breasts

Uneven breast size does not necessitate medical treatment. The fat layers, not the milk ducts, are usually responsible for the disparity in breast size. As a result, a mother with asymmetrical breast should be able to breastfeed from both breasts as usual. The amount of milk produced by each breast should be the same.

Unequal breast size has no impact on the risk of breast cancer because the variance in breast size is mainly attributable to fat layers. If you have any concerns, you should talk to your doctor about them.

Uneven breast sizes can be treated in three ways to improve the appearance of the breasts: breast reduction, breast implants, external breast prosthesis

Conclusion

A slight difference in the size and shape of your breast is nothing to worry about. If the size of your breasts fluctuates or the density variation increases with time, this could suggest that something is amiss.

If you have a family history of cancer or detect unusual changes in your breasts, you should speak with your doctor about your concerns and choices of treatments.

The article is written by Dr. Suhasini Inamdar, Consultant - Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Indiranagar, Bangalore.