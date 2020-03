If you consistently have pimples on your jaw or chin, it may be a sign of that your hormone levels are out of whack. @Shutterstock

As women’s bodies are always changing, sometimes we find it hard to identify health problems in the early stages. As a result, often many women don’t visit a doctor when they experience initial symptoms of a serious disease. They wait for about 13 weeks after first symptoms appear. There are many unobvious signs pointing to serious health issues and women tend to ignore them.

Knowing the symptoms early can help you prevent future problems. So, it is important to pay close attention to even the slightest changes in your body. It’s International Women’s Day tomorrow, and we care for your health. Below we have listed 5 unobvious signs pointing to serious health issues. If you experience one of these symptoms, see your doctor immediately.

Shortness of Breath

If you experience persistent shortness of breath, along with intermittent fatigue, see a doctor. These could be the subtle symptoms associated with heart disease.

Bowel Changes

It’s normal to if you have bowel changes after eating something out of the ordinary. But do pay attention if you see blood in your stool, and you’re losing weight suddenly. It may be a sign of colon cancer. Colon cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related death among women. Unfortunately, it often goes undetected in the earliest, most treatable stages.

Ongoing Fatigue

If you’re often feeling sleepless at night, it is a thing to worry about. Poor sleep or not getting enough rest may lead to tiredness. However, ongoing fatigue can also be due to a greater health issue, like sleep apnea.

Pimples on your chin

Your body produces more estrogen and progesterone before menstruation. Acne breakout on your chin may be sometimes due to these changes in hormone levels. If it is the case, they should go away after some time.

However, if you consistently have pimples on your jaw or chin, it may be a sign that your hormone levels are out of whack.

Lower back and leg pain

It is common to have lower back pain during your monthly period. But, pain in your lower back and shoulders before, during, and after your menstruation is not normal. If you also experience muscle tension in these areas, you probably have endometriosis. Endometriosis may also cause numbness, a tingling sensation, and pain in your legs.