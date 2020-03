Happy International Women’s Day to all the amazing women out there. This is the day of the year when the world celebrates the achievements of women, whether in the field of social, economic, cultural or political.

Women are better off today, but still they carry most of the burden at home. Women of today play multiple roles in their lives. Besides handling their duties and chores at home, they nurture their children and also manage a career outside. Salute to you, but while taking care of others, don’t forget to keep a check on our health.

Today as we celebrate International Women’s Day, let’s make a resolution for a better health and a better body. You’re already following a healthy diet and a fitness routine, still you’re not getting the perfect body shape you want. Perhaps, you haven’t got the right exercise tips. Here 4 must-know exercise tips to help you get the best workout result :

Learn to stick to a regimen for at least two weeks

You may want to try many workouts, but that won’t give you good result. In fact, it can sabotage all your efforts. If boredom makes you do so, you can change your exercise routine every 14 days. A study found that people who modified their workouts twice a month were more likely to their plans than those who change their regimens often.

Don’t forget your recovery meal after workout

Many women skip post-exercise nutrition as they think it will undo the calories they just burned. But nutritionists recommend a combination of 10 to 15 grams of protein and 20 to 30 grams of carbohydrates within 30 minutes of your workout. They say it will help refuel your body, promote muscle recovery, boosts your energy, and build a leaner physique.

Set flexible goals

Avoid setting an exact weight goal such as losing 8 pounds in four weeks. Trying to reach an exact weight is often unattainable. Instead set flexible goals. Not just is more feasible, but will help create a sense of accomplishment, which will in turn encourage you to continue your plan.

Think twice before you start a juice cleanse diet

Don’t be too hard on yourself to drop those extra kilos. Too much restriction on your caloric intake may backfire. A 2010 study found that women who was on a 1,200-calorie diet for three weeks had elevated levels of cortisol, our primary stress hormone. Chronic stress may lead to weight gain as well as coronary heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, cancer, and impaired immune functioning.