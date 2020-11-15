The messengers of womanhood, hormones determine how you feel, the kind of food you want to eat and your weight. While it is a smooth journey for most women, for some, it can be a problem. This happens when hormones keep fluctuating, meaning you might have more of a certain hormone or too little in your system. A change of hormones is known as hormonal imbalance. Also Read - 6 tips to lose weight if you have an underactive thyroid

Causes Of Hormonal Imbalance

Hormones are chemical messengers produced by the endocrine glands that can have a great impact on the bodily processes. From your appetite to your metabolism to your mood, a hormonal imbalance can disrupt the overall functioning of your body. Inadequate intake of nutrients, sedentary lifestyle and stress are some of the common causes of hormonal imbalance.

Health issues such as Polycystic ovarian disease (PCOS), diabetes, thyroid, eating disorders, age, trauma, tumours, etc. can also cause an imbalance. For a better understanding of your health problem, you need to know its symptoms.

Common Symptoms Of Hormonal Imbalance

Mood Swings

Do you experience rapid changes in mood? If yes, it could mean that your hormones are out of whack. Estrogen, the female sex hormone, has a direct effect on neurotransmitters in the brain. It also affects the feel-good hormone, serotonin. Disturbed estrogen levels can cause premenstrual syndrome (PMS). You may feel depressed during perimenopause or menopause as well.

Insomnia

Insomnia is a sleep disorder in which you have trouble falling asleep. It is a common symptom in women during perimenopause and menopause. This happens when estrogen levels fall, causing a disruption of sleep, contributing to fatigue and lack of energy.

Unexplained Weight Gain

Wondering why are you suddenly gaining weight without any specific reason? The hormonal imbalance might be the one to blame. Many conditions, such as underactive thyroid, PCOS, and menopause, can cause your hormones to fluctuate. This will ultimately lead to an unexplained weight gain.

Skin Issues

Low levels of estrogen and progesterone in the system may lead to skin problems including dry, itchy and flaky skin. Women suffering from PCOS may even get acne.

Frequent Headaches

Hormonal imbalance may cause sudden headaches during the menstrual cycle. Women reaching menopausal age may also experience severe headaches. It is best to get it checked by a doctor to avoid complications.

Brittle Bones

Another common symptom of hormonal imbalance in women is weak bones. Hormonal imbalance can even lead to problems such as osteoporosis. Making lifestyle changes in your body may help avoid such problems.

Vaginal Dryness

A fall in estrogen levels can cause vaginal dryness in many women, especially during menopause and perimenopause. You could also experience a hormonal imbalance if you take contraceptive pills or antidepressants.

Infertility

A hormonal imbalance is one of the leading causes of female infertility. This happens because it disrupts ovulation, preventing the thickening of the uterine lining, also preventing pregnancy.

Digestive Issues

Your gut is lined with tiny cells that respond to estrogen and progesterone. When these hormones fluctuate, they may cause digestive issues like stomachache, bloating, nausea and diarrhoea. So, in case you are experiencing digestive woes along with acne, your hormones levels might be off.

Lethargy

Fatigue or lethargy is one of the most common symptoms of hormone imbalance. When your thyroid makes too little of the thyroid hormone, it can sap your energy and make you feel tired.

These are the common symptoms that indicate a hormonal imbalance. However, you need to consult a professional to be sure.