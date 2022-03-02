How Much Exactly Should You Bleed During Your Periods? Know When It Is A Cause Of Concern

Do you bleed too much or too little during your periods? Know how much bleeding is normal during mensuration and when it is concerning.

Women on average lose only 2 to 3 tablespoons of blood during the whole period.

Menstruation is normal for nearly all women during their childbearing years from puberty to menopause. Most women experience some or other issue during their menstrual cycle at some point in their life. However, many prefer to remain silent, which leads to many myths surrounding this routine monthly process. The reason behind this self-imposed silence could be possible because many women (and men) are uncomfortable talking about it.

It's time to break down the most common myths about periods that can help normalize a part of life that cannot be avoided. So let's get to it!

Is Heavy Menstrual Bleeding A Sign Of Menorrhagia?

While soaking through your pad during a period is not uncommon and is usually a sign of heavy menstrual bleeding. It probably indicates that you need to switch to a higher absorbent pad or tampon during the days when you have more flow. Though it may seem like you are bleeding a lot during menstruation, however, women on average lose only 2 to 3 tablespoons of blood during the whole period.

However, some women may experience abnormally heavy bleeding which may last longer. The condition is referred to as menorrhagia, which is characterized by truly heavy bleeding that soaks through pads or tampons every hour for several hours. Such cases may need extra sanitary protection or wake in the night to change it.

On the other hand, heavy menstrual bleeding could be a sign of an underlying condition such as an infection or polyps. It is time to see a doctor for further diagnosis and treatment options if heavy menstruation turns into a damper on your life every month.

Myth 1: Women should avoid exercise or strenuous activities during periods

Exercise relaxes the mind and body besides uplifting your mood. Unless you experience severe discomforts such as excess cramping (dysmenorrhea) or excessive blood flow (menorrhagia) that interferes with your routine physical activities, there is no reason to stay away from exercise or other regular strenuous activities during menstruation.

You need to understand that your period is a routine function of your body which should not stop you from doing your normal activity. In fact, it is recommended to go for some form of exercise during menstruation to help reduce cramping like walking, jogging, dancing, etc.

Myth 2: Your period should continue for exactly one week each month

The normal duration of the menstrual period may vary for every woman lasting from as short as two days to as long as seven days for some without being a cause of concern.

On average, most menstrual periods last from three to five days, however, it's time to raise red flags when you get your period for a single day or if it continues for more than a week as it could be a signal of something grossly wrong in your body.

The menstrual cycle varies slightly between women and teenage girls with the former having a span of 21 to 35 days while for the latter, it ranges between 21 to 45 days. The average cycle is roughly 28 days. Women on birth control usually have lighter or no periods at all.

Myth 3: Every woman experiences premenstrual syndrome (PMS)

Premenstrual syndrome is seen in one out of four women, with some having only minor symptoms. Additionally, a severe form of PMS is observed in about 5% of women of childbearing age that is characterized by sudden and extreme mood swings.

While mood changes are less commonly seen, many women experience physical symptoms such as fatigue, bloating, and breast tenderness in the week leading up to their period.

(The article is contributed by Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj, Gynaecologists and Obstetrician and IVF Expert, Nurture IVF Centre)