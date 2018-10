On an average, any woman’s menstrual cycle would comprise of 28 days starting the first day of menstruation to the next one. However, some women might have longer cycles and the gap can widen up to 38 days too. This depends on a lot of factors and from one woman to another. Your periods are still considered normal if they follow a similar pattern of 28 days or even 38 days. But if you are getting your periods early or way too late and they don’t follow a pattern of a set number of days, then it can be termed as irregular periods. Your irregular periods could be due to a variety of reasons – PCOS, endometriosis, hormonal issues, etc – which definitely needs medical attention. However, there are a few home remedies too that you can try. Sometimes the antioxidants and compounds found in these natural ingredients help to regularise hormonal irregularities and help to bring in some semblance. Try these for better relief:

Chew on some pieces of ginger: There are various medicinal and therapeutic benefits of ginger, how it helps to treat irregular periods is scientifically not known, but ginger helps to get relief from various period related issues. There are studies that claim that it helps to lower excessive blood loss during the period, gives relief from painful periods, elevate mood and other physical discomforts of menstruation. However, having ginger regularly during periods or few days before the period commences helps to regularise the cycles.

Drink a glass of cinnamon water: This is easy to make, soak two or three sticks in a glassful of water and drink it early in the morning on days when you have a period. A 2014 study found it helped regulate menstrual cycles and was an effective treatment option for women with PCOS, though the study was limited by a small number of participants. Apart from this cinnamon alleviates the symptoms of nausea and vomiting during periods. In fact, they are also believed to be an excellent home remedy for primary dysmenorrhea.

Drink apple cider vinegar: This you have to drink regularly to ensure that your periods are settled and have a set pattern. Since you cannot drink apple cider vinegar raw so you have to dilute it with water and have it every morning. Regular consumption of apple cider vinegar has a lot of benefits to endure and regularising menstrual cycle is just one of them. In fact, a study published in 2013 showed that drinking 0.53 oz (15 ml) of apple cider vinegar daily may restore ovulatory menstruation in women with PCOS.

While these home remedies don’t have any major side-effects to worry about it is still better if you talk to your doctor before trying them and discontinue it if you feel any discomforts.