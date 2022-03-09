Here's How To Choose The Right Sanitary Pads For Best Protection During Periods

Periods are an inevitable part of a woman's life, but they can be very uncomfortable. But selecting the right sanitary pads for yourself can give you the best protection.

Periods can be extremely uncomfortable with the cramps and mood swings but what makes them more uncomfortable is the use of the wrong pad. With the number of women entering the workforce every day and businesses opening, as usual, having a comfortable and stain-free period is extremely important. Understanding the modern woman, and finding the right solutions to their everyday problems, therefore, is a must.

Tips To Choose The Right Pad

To help you make your period comfortable and stain-free, here are a few tips and tricks to choosing the right pad for yourself so that all you do is work towards your ambition and not let anything come in between.

Understanding your skin

To begin with, choosing the right sanitary pad requires you to know your skin. Just as every person is unique, so is their skin type. The inner thighs and your nether regions are extremely sensitive and need to be able to breathe as well. Especially during heavy flow days, wearing tight underwear with a thick or itchy pad may cause irritation around your vaginal area and inner thighs leading to discomfort. So always choose breathable and soft pads with high absorption so that your skin can breathe while you avoid any spillage at the same time. It is suggested that you try to sample a pad that you feel is soft by rubbing your hand against it, the way your thighs would while walking. This will help you understand your sanitary pad better.

Know your flow

Most women have different flows on different days. Many women usually have a heavier flow on their first or second day. This requires you to use a larger pad in the sizes of XL or XXL to avoid unwanted staining at work, at a set, or even at a party. To avoid spillage within your panties, it is advisable to get yourself a pad that has double feathers not just on the crotch but even at the rear to reduce the chances of leakage towards the backside. An XL/XXL pad with double feathers will surely help you in such circumstances. Experienced by many women, you know that sometimes you think it's going to be a light day but ends up being heavy.

Contents of the pad

While experiencing periods, your body is prone to rashes and itchiness, converting your periods into a messy affair. Hence, it is very important to choose the right kind of pad by knowing what its contents are depending upon your flow type and skin type. A quick absorbent pad with a soft and good quality outer layer will be the perfect solution for those days. Pads with a Dry Sheet (PPF sheet) can cause a rash due to the humid and dry weather. Instead, use pads with a soft top sheet like hot air through fabric which absorbs well and makes the pad feel softer as well.

Breathability

Most pads talk about freshness by providing a fragrance to them to avoid that period smell or that they are extremely absorbent but an additional quality you must look for is how breathable they are. Due to the weather of our country, Indian women tend to sweat more and the deposition of sweat around your vaginal area, especially during your period can cause infections. That is pertinent that you choose a bad that doesn't keep your vaginal area wet and absorbs in a manner that you remain dry irrelevant to whether you're under the sun or in the snow.

(The article is contributed by Paridhi Mantri, Lead Consumer Insights and Product Innovation, Paree Sanitary Pads by Soothe Healthcare)