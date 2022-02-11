From Pregnancy To Menopause, How Holistic Medicine Can Help Women Thrive

Holistic medicine like meditations and positive affirmations help pregnant mothers to maintain a healthy body, mind, and emotion to have a joyful pregnancy.

Holistic medicine like meditation, yoga and positive affirmations can help women deal with their stress and anxiety during pregnancy and menopause. Read on.

"Whatever glory belongs to the race for a development unprecedented in history for the given length of time, a full share belongs to the womanhood of the race." - Mary McLeod Bethune

The world has changed a lot over past few decades, especially for women. Women are no longer confined to their homes, clinging to societal stereotypes about their role in the home. Women's traditional roles have shifted dramatically over the centuries as they struggle to break through the glass ceiling and achieve equality of opportunity. Maintaining a work-life balance is especially difficult for women, who, in addition to their respective jobs, are also responsible for their family and children. Furthermore, women may also experience physical and emotional stress during significant life transitions such as pregnancy, motherhood, and menopause.

Pregnancy and menopause woes

Pregnancy can elicit a variety of emotions in women, including anxiety and stress, but this is completely normal. However, excessive stress can be exhausting and may even result in health problems for both the mother and her baby.

Similarly, Menopause dubbed 'the transition', 'the climacteric', or 'the time of life' is an unavoidable fact of life for all women. However, for many women, this natural process is accompanied by anxiety and distress due to the variety of symptoms. The years leading up to menopause, as well as the transition itself, can cause physical changes.

Holistic intervention for pregnancy

Holistic medicine like meditations and positive affirmations help pregnant mothers to maintain a healthy body, mind, and emotion to have a joyful pregnancy. Meditations and healings serve as a tool for them to learn how to deliver a healthy baby and how to care for the child properly. If the mothers live in a pleasant state, they will create the optimal environment for the child to thrive.

Holistic intervention for menopause

Depression doubles in prevalence during this time. Women who have previously struggled with depression or anxiety may also experience a resurgence of symptoms. It is critical to practise relaxation techniques to avoid this. Yoga and meditation, for example, have recently gained popularity as stress-management techniques during menopause.

According to a study, meditation can help alleviate symptoms associated with menopause, particularly hot flashes. Hot flashes are the most common symptom of menopause in women, and they are also the most distressing, as they can occur at any time of day or night. Alleviating them through meditation can make a significant difference in a woman's quality of life.

It is critical for a woman to maintain a calm state of mind during pregnancy, motherhood, and menopause and to pay close attention to her body's needs. Our homes can demonstrate a harmonious environment if women embrace calming techniques like meditation, yoga, positive affirmations to invigorate their bodies, minds, and spirits.

(This article is authored by Dhruvika, a Reiki, Sound and Void Healer. She is also a clairvoyant who holds healing and meditation sessions to heal people who are battling mental, emotional, and physiological problems)

