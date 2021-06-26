A new study published in the online journal ‘BMJ Nutrition Prevention and Health’ has found that fortifying tea with folate and vitamin B12 may help counter health issues in women. As per the study, fortifying tea with folate and vitamin B12 may help Indian women avoid high levels of anaemia and neural tube abnormalities caused by widespread dietary deficits. Also Read - Are you at risk of vitamin B12 deficiency? Here's what you should know about this nutrient

Folate And Vitamin B12 Deficiencies Common In Indian Women

In India, the majority of women of reproductive age eat an unbalanced diet, leading to chronic folate and vitamin B12 deficiency. The researchers believe that although several nations have successfully enriched grain with folate to prevent neural tube abnormalities at the national level, logistical challenges make this method difficult to execute in India. It is due to the fact that over 70% of the population lives in rural communities, where cereal grain is farmed, processed, and purchased locally. Diets also range significantly based on cultural, religious, and ethnic variations and beliefs.

Tea is one of the most popular beverages in India, majorly because it is inexpensive and farmed in four states: Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. According to the researchers, a single daily cup might be a suitable vehicle for fortification with these water-soluble vitamins.

How Was The Study Carried Out?

For the study, they separated 43 young women with an average of 20, from Sangli, Maharashtra, into three groups. For two months, the women were given the option of using teabags laced with therapeutic levels of 1 mg folate plus either 0.1 mg or 0.5 mg vitamin B12 (group 1; 19 women) or unfortified teabags (group 0, 5 women) in a daily cup of tea.

The researchers compared the serum vitamin and haemoglobin levels were compared At the start and conclusion of the trial. At the outset of the research, the majority of the women had anaemia, with low to normal serum folate and below-normal serum vitamin B12 levels.

After two months, blood folate levels in groups 1 and 2 increased significantly by 8.37 ng/ml and 6.69 ng/ml, respectively, compared to a rise of 1.26 ng/ml among women in group 0. More than half of the women in group 1 and two-thirds of those in group 2 had serum vitamin B12 levels of more than 300 pg/ml. In group 1, average haemoglobin levels increased by 1.45 g/dl, whereas in group 2, they increased by 0.79 g/dl.

Because this is observational research with a small number of participants, the study authors said that more investigation would be required before any solid conclusions could be reached.

But Fortified Tea Might Help Those With Folate And Vitamin B12 Deficiency

They did, however, suggest that fortified tea could be used in India in two ways: as a daily therapeutic dose of folate and vitamin B12 for all those with borderline or low folate/vitamin B12 levels, and as a lower (maintenance) dose to ensure that the hundreds of millions who eat a nutritionally deficient diet get these two nutrients every day.

The authors concluded, “Tea is an outstanding scalable vehicle for fortification with folate and vitamin B12 in India, and has the potential to help eliminate haematological and neurological complications arising from inadequate dietary consumption or absorption of folate and vitamin B12.”

