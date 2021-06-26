A new study published in the online journal ‘BMJ Nutrition Prevention and Health’ has found that fortifying tea with folate and vitamin B12 may help counter health issues in women. As per the study fortifying tea with folate and vitamin B12 may help Indian women avoid high levels of anaemia and neural tube abnormalities caused by widespread dietary deficits. Folate And Vitamin B12 Deficiencies Common In Indian Women In India the majority of women of reproductive age eat an unbalanced diet leading to chronic folate and vitamin B12 deficiency. The researchers believe that although several nations have successfully enriched grain