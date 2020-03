Polycystic ovarian syndrome, or PCOS, is an endocrine disorder wherein the hormones that affect the reproductive system are abnormal, leading to irregular or absent ovulation. According to the National Health Portal India (NHP), its prevalence is highly variable ranging from 2.2% to 26% globally with 9.13% and 22.5% reported in South India and Maharashtra respectively. It affects 7–10% of women of childbearing age and is one of the most common cause of infertility. Infact, it is the most common hormonal disorder among women of reproductive age, but many women don’t know they have it.

Understanding PCOS

Polycystic ovaries are slightly larger ovaries which have multiple fluid filled follicles(cysts). Women with this condition produce slightly higher amounts of male hormones known as androgens, which contribute to some of the symptoms of the condition such as irregular menstrual cycles, excessive body or facial hair, acne, being overweight.

Potential pregnancy complications of PCOS

Having PCOS can increase the risk of certain pregnancy-related complications such as:

Miscarriage: One tends to have longer menstrual cycles and thus ovulation occurs later. This exposes the developing egg to plenty of hormones, with a risk of damaging it. Alternatively, there is a known relationship between uncontrolled blood sugar and miscarriage, wherein women due to insulin resistance and elevated insulin levels can contribute to poor egg quality and miscarriage

Gestational diabetes: It occurs when women who have never had diabetes before developing an impaired ability to process glucose during pregnancy, resulting in high blood sugar. The ones at greater risk for gestational diabetes are women older than 25, overweight, who have prediabetes, or who have close family members who have been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Women with PCOS are a part of that group because of the association with insulin resistance and prediabetes

What precautions can be taken

However, one should be rest assured that consulting your obstetrician and gynecologistregularly and following their recommendations for prenatal screening and counselling can help prevent many of these complications. Pursue the following tips for precaution:

Try to consult before conceiving so one can discuss specific lifestyle strategies to lower the risk

Regular prenatal care

Keep a check on one’s blood sugar level

Lower the intake of processed food, refined sugars and fried food

Include mostly high fibre fruits and vegetables (apples, plums, broccoli, cauliflower), lean proteins, and whole grains in the diet

Regular exercise

Decrease alcohol intake and sodium intake in food

Include Omega 3 fatty acids through fatty fish, nuts, avocados, and olive oil which have a blood pressure lowering effect

It is imperative to have an early diagnosis of PCOS as it is linked to an increasedlong-term risk for developing several medical conditions including insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure and heart disease. It is an emerging health problem during adolescence since one in every 3 women has it. It is highly recommended to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle from the beginning to prevent future discomfort.