Experiencing Frequent Cramps Without Periods? Here Are Some Possible Causes

If you have been experiencing frequent cramps without your periods, speak to a doctor to identify the underlying cause of the pain.

Do you sometimes experience pain in your abdomen region, but your period isn't always to blame? Have you wondered the reason behind pain and cramps without periods? It usually becomes difficult to tell whether having cramps without a period is caused by something simple or more severe.

Dr Thejaswini J, Consultant - Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Electronic City, Bangalore, points out some of the common reasons why you're experiencing cramps without your period.

What causes cramps without periods?

Some possible causes and other symptoms of having cramps without a period include:

1. Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID)

PID is a disease of the female reproductive organs typically caused by sexually transmitted infections, such as chlamydia and gonorrhea, and other infections. Some common symptoms of PID include fever, vaginal discharge, bleeding during sex, burning sensation during urination, and irregular bleeding between periods.

2. Endometriosis

Endometriosis is a medical condition that causes tissue to grow outside the uterus lining leading to the formation of lesions, pelvic pain, and swelling. While some people experience endometriosis pain when menstruating, others may experience it even without periods.

3. Fibroids

Uterine fibroids are non-cancerous growth present in the uterine walls that typically appear during childbearing years. Some common symptoms of fibroids include cramps and bleeding, even when a person is not menstruating.

4. Irritable bowel syndrome

Women under 50 are at a higher risk of suffering irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Apart from cramps in the stomach and pelvis, other symptoms of IBS include constipation, diarrhea, gas, nausea, and discomfort in the upper abdomen region. Unfortunately, there is no cure for IBS, but specific dietary changes and over-the-counter medications can manage it.

5. Lactose intolerance

A lot of women remain unaware of their intolerance to lactose. When they eat dairy products, their body cannot digest them, causing severe pain, diarrhea, gas, and nausea immediately after consumption.

6. Indigestion

Indigestion is another leading cause of stomach cramps. Other symptoms of indigestion include pain, burning sensation, feeling too full, or discomfort in the upper abdomen area. If you experience indigestion for an extended period, it may indicate a more serious health condition.

7. Pregnancy

Pain without periods is one of the earliest signs of pregnancy. It might be a good idea to get a pregnancy test if you have skipped your periods and experience cramps, morning sickness, swollen breasts, fatigue, frequent urge to urinate, mood swings, headaches, and food cravings. Severe pain when you have missed periods and pregnancy test is positive it could be a symptoms of ectopic pregnancy as well which might require emergency medical attention

8. Appendicitis

Appendicitis occurs when the appendix becomes irritated and inflamed. This may cause severe problems if it ruptures. Some common symptoms of appendicitis include fever, nausea, vomiting, and pain in the lower right side of the abdomen.

9. Ovulation

Women who have not gone through menopause might experience pain around 10-14 days before periods. This is the ovulation phase, when the ovaries release an egg. The sharp and sudden pain normally occurs in the lower abdomen and may last a few hours.

Treatment for cramps without periods

Your doctor may prescribe over-the-counter medications and lifestyle changes depending on the cause of the cramps. To manage the pain, they may also recommend birth control pills, hormone therapy medications, antibiotics, warm showers, and hot patches.

When should I visit a doctor?

If you have been experiencing frequent cramps without your periods, it is recommended to speak to a doctor to identify the underlying cause of the pain. A proper early diagnosis is necessary to treat conditions such as PID, endometriosis, and fibroids, as they cause irreversible damage to the reproductive system if they are left untreated. Making specific dietary and lifestyle changes such as avoiding dairy can improve the symptoms of conditions such as lactose intolerance. Indigestion accompanied by vomiting, weight loss, sweating, shortness of breath, etc., also requires immediate medical attention. You should also consult a gynecologist for confirmation if the results of the pregnancy tests come out positive.

