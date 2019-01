Vaginal discharge is the term for the fluid released in your vagina and cervix. It helps to keep your body free of bacteria and dead cells and keeps the vagina infection free. Depending on the amount and ranges in colour, the fluid can be categorized into five colours. A thick white discharge is normal and if you have signs of itching, burning, irritation, it’s probably a yeast infection. Yeast infection shows symptoms of thick, white, cottage-cheese-like discharge. Green or yellow discharge is not normal and can be indicative of a possible bacterial or sexually transmitted infection. Brown discharge may be because of your irregular period cycles. If it keeps appearing, it possibly could be a sign of uterine or cervical cancer. Do not try and treat the condition on your own, book an appointment with your gynaecologist to understand the severity of your problem and also if it is a problem or not. According to a study conducted in St. Louis University about common misdiagnosis of yeast infection, it was found that 3 out of every 4 women on an average treat the infection themselves or call a doctor for medicine to treat it even if they don’t have the condition. This eventually worsens the situation and leads to a cyclic episode of misdiagnosis. While vaginal discharge is normal and is considered important to understand the functioning of the glands and internal hormonal secretions, excessive discharge could be the symptom of more than one underlying conditions. Therefore, it’s important to be aware of the various physiological changes or conditions that may be resulting in excess secretion of the fluid.

Tampon inside the vagina:

“Some women use tampons on their last days of the menstrual cycle when the blood flow is light and forget to remove it. They seek our help when they start experiencing foul smell, itching and discharge. The culprits are the forgotten tampons inside. I have had patients who have come after 7 days of tampons not being removed,” says Dr Duru Shah, Scientific Director, Gynaecworld & Gynaecworld Assisted Fertility Center. The unremoved tampon creates a breeding ground for bacteria increasing the risk of developing infections, bacterial vaginosis, or possibly toxic shock syndrome (TSS). It is reflected in form of fever, itching, pain during sex or urination, rash or swelling around the vagina. “We always suggest changing tampons every 6 hours. Do not use a tampon in the night as you may forget to take it out the next morning. If not removed on time it can cause severe medical problems in terms of sepsis, infection and spread further, earlier some deaths have also occurred due to this,” adds Dr Shah.

Hormonal birth control pills:

Women who use hormonal birth control pills experience an increased amount of vaginal discharge. These pills are used to treat heavy periods, acne, cysts or as a protection against pregnancy. The excess fluid is a way by which the hormones adjust themselves. It also leads to symptoms like a headache, nausea, tender breasts, and changes in libido.

Ovulation:

You will observe increased discharge fewer days prior to and in the middle of your menstrual cycle when your body prepares to release an egg from the ovary. This is a completely normal and healthy phenomenon and occurs as the progesterone level of your body becomes high. After the egg is released, the discharge decreases and turns cloudy or thick. Ovulation is also marked by other signs such as increased basal body temperature, one-sided abdominal pain (mittelschmerz), and spotting.

Arousal:

When you are aroused, your genitals blood vessels start to dilate. Following this, the vagina releases fluid which helps to lubricate the walls and increase discharge. At the entry of the vagina, you may also find considerable wetness. Other signs of arousal that can be observed can be swelling of the vulva, increased breathing and pulse rate and flushing on the chest and neck.

Stress or hormonal imbalance:

Health conditions and other conditions can cause your hormones to go out of balance such as polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and can result in increased vaginal discharge. PCOS also leads to increased growth of facial and body hair, considerable weight gain, irregular periods, and infertility.

Pregnancy:

If you are pregnant, it’s very normal to experience increased thin, clear, or white vaginal discharge with a musky smell. It helps to protect your foetus from infections that can travel up the vagina and into your uterus, which can result in painful urinary tract infection. It is a way of lubricating your birth canal to enable normal delivery. But if the vaginal discharge contains blood then it is a matter of concern, immediately seek your gynaecologist’s help.

Breastfeeding:

If you are breastfeeding, then you will experience a typically dark red bleeding discharge that changes to a watery pink or brown fluid before fading into a creamy yellow colour discharge. This type of vaginal discharge is known as Lochia and is experienced four to six weeks after delivering a baby. Also, women in later stages of breastfeeding anecdotally experience increase discharge of various textures.

Sexually transmitted infections:

Gonorrhoea and chlamydia are sexually transmitted diseases that can result in excessive vaginal infection. Initially, the diseases may not surface any signs but gradually it starts smelling foul or secreting thick vaginal fluid and even bleeding between periods. Other symptoms include burning or pain while urinating or bowel movements, lower abdominal pain, and pain during sex. If these sexually transmitted illnesses are not catered to in time, they can manifest into much worse conditions infecting your reproductive organs such as pelvic inflammatory disease(PID) and even infertility.