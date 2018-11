A common hormone imbalance in young women that increases the risk of infertility, obesity, type 2 diabetes and heart disease can be termed as Polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS. “In overweight PCOS patients, ingestion of carbohydrates, with postprandial blood sugar spike causes elevated insulin levels combined with excess hormone levels (luteinizing hormone) cause hyperandrogenism and infertility. In addition, high-fat content in the bloodstream adds to the pathophysiological and clinical manifestations it. It can wreak your mental and emotional well-being and put you at the risk of anxiety. Furthermore, it can cause depression as well.” says Naaznin Hussein, Medical Nutritional Therapist, FREEDOM – Beginning to a Healthy You. He highlights how to shed those excess kilos.

Know why weight loss is essential

According to a research, modest weight loss can improve your PCOS symptoms like hyperandrogenism (excess levels of male hormones causing, acne, excessive hair growth, etc.), increase chances of conception and reduce the risk of diabetes and heart disease. Hence, you will have to make some lifestyle modifications and tackle PCOS.

Take a note of these vital things

Women suffering from PCOS should eat nuts like walnuts and almonds and seeds like flaxseed, pumpkin and sunflower seeds which are good sources of ALA, magnesium and zinc and can reduce inflammation, body weight and reduce visceral and subcutaneous fat.

Long-term lifestyle management is an effective formula to achieve healthy weight loss. Further adding to challenges with women with PCOS are low self-esteem, lack of motivation to follow the nutrition plan, hormonal changes, resistance to joining the gym due to poor body image, hectic work schedules and difficulty adhering to a diet plan.

Research studies have observed this dietary fibre selectively absorbs and eliminates trans and saturated fats before they can enter the bloodstream while leaving healthy polyunsaturated fats (such as omega-3) available to deliver its benefits to the body.

According to studies, patients who consumed alpha-cyclodextrin also experienced lower blood sugar spikes after consuming a carbohydrate-rich meal and insulin increases were also significantly delayed and dramatically decreased.

A dietary fibre such as alpha-cyclodextrin can be considered as an adjunct therapy to the balanced nutritional plan and lifestyle intervention for women with PCOS who wish to treat various clinical manifestations of PCOS. So, women speak to your expert and get going right away! This will help you to stay healthy and deal with your PCOS. Don’t opt for any over-the-counter products without your doctor’s advise.