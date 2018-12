Endometriosis is a disease that occurs when tissue that is somewhat similar to the inner lining of the uterus or the endometrium grows outside the uterus. “It affects 1 in 10 women, so if you know 10 women you know endometriosis. It is a debilitating lifelong disease that cripples the lives of young girls and women. The main symptom of endometriosis is PAIN: painful periods, painful sex, painful defecation, painful urination, chronic pelvic pain, migraine headaches, backache, severe leg pain, etc. These are some of the possible presentations of endometriosis related pain. Another symptom that presents in a very small demographic of endometriosis patients is infertility or subfertility.” says Dr Abhishek Mangeshikar, Director ans Consultant Gynaecological Surgeon at the Indian Center for Endometriosis (ICE). He aims to create awareness about endometriosis.

Not all women who have endometriosis have difficulty getting pregnant but almost all women who suffer from endometriosis have some kind of pain. Some girls have painful periods from their teenage years. Some patients have been told it’s a normal part of being a woman, others have been told to get married and pregnant before it’s too late and the worst off have been told that they are over-reacting .

The support and encouragement needed during the transition into womanhood is missing here. Young girls suffering from endometriosis need to be told that this is not normal and they have a disease which needs treatment. They do not need to resign themselves to a hot water bag and painkillers every month for the rest of their lives.

Do you know?

Endometriosis is almost as common as diabetes! Yet not many people will be able to tell you what it is. One study shows that approximately 1/3rd of women with endometriosis have difficulty conceiving while almost 90 per cent have some degree of pain. Firstly, women are probably only pushed into seeing their gynaecologist when they have difficulty getting pregnant. Their decades of pain probably remained untreated or undertreated as is the common trend with endometriosis which is probably why the worldwide statistics show that it takes 7 to 12 years until a woman is diagnosed with endometriosis!

Spread awareness

We need to spread awareness that pain is not normal. We need to tell young girls to listen to their bodies and that there is nothing wrong with them. We need to direct them to appropriate care. We need to educate physicians and specialists about modern standards of care in endometriosis related pain and not just about fertility. But most importantly we need to listen.