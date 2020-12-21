The onset of winters brings with it a host of respiratory viruses, cold and cough. But this winter is little different from the previous ones as we are also dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. As health experts have suggested that the cases of COVID-19 will go up during winters, we just cannot ignore the flu-like symptoms which can aggravate into serious conditions if not taken seriously. The flu is a highly contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses. It can be serious and lead to hospitalization, complications such as pneumonia, and even death. In India, flu activity often begins in November, peaks between December and February, and can last as late as March, depending on the climate. Also Read - Scared of Pneumonia? Influenza infections can increase bacterial pneumonia risk

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), during the 2018–2019 flu seasons, an estimated 35.5 million people caught the flu, resulting in around 34,000 deaths. A flu virus infects and causes sickness by entering a cell and making copies of itself inside the host cell. When released from infected cells, the virus can spread through the body and between people. How much a virus has replicated determines its severity. Less replication of the virus means the infected person may experience less disease or is less likely to spread the disease to someone else. Also Read - Getting flu shot to protect against influenza? Be prepared for the side effects

ROLE OF ESTROGEN IN PROTECTING WOMEN AGAINST THE FLU

A new study has found out that estrogen, the female sex hormone, protects women from the flu. Estrogens have antiviral properties against HIV, Ebola and hepatitis viruses too. In this study, researchers isolated the primary cells directly from patients to identify the sex-specific effect of estrogens. This is the first study to identify the estrogen receptor responsible for the antiviral effects of this hormone, bringing researchers closer to understanding the mechanisms mediating this conserved antiviral effect of estrogens. It has been seen that premenopausal women on certain kinds of birth control or post-menopausal women on hormone replacement therapy are better protected during seasonal influenza epidemics. Therapeutic estrogens that are used for treating infertility and menopause may also protect against the flu. Also Read - Early menopause ups your risk of osteoporosis by almost 56 per cent: How to deal with it

BOOST YOUR ESTROGEN LEVEL NATURALLY

Raising estrogen levels naturally is possible, mainly by making dietary changes. There are also some over-the-counter herbs and supplements that you can try. But keep in mind that research is limited on the effects of herbal supplements, so it’s best to discuss taking them with a doctor first. Also, talk with a doctor if low estrogen levels are causing you discomfort or menopause symptoms, such as hot flashes, insomnia, mood changes, or vaginal dryness. A functional medicine or naturopathic doctor may also be able to help by checking for conditions that can mimic low estrogen, such as low progesterone, testosterone, or DHEA.

A glass of red wine can help

Enjoying a glass of red wine or red grape juice with dinner increases the blood level of estrogen. So, having a glass of red wine daily may help to promote higher estrogen levels. However, the active compound in wine—resveratrol—is also present in grape juice, grapes, raisins, and even peanuts, so there are alternatives to alcohol that will also increase your estrogen level

Add turmeric to your food

Season your food with turmeric. This contains phytoestrogens, so try adding them into recipes while cooking or sprinkle them onto prepared foods for an extra phytoestrogen boost. Even adding 1/2 teaspoon (2.5 g) to a recipe can mean a big boost in phytoestrogens.

(This article is authored by Dr Manisha Ranjan, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Noida)