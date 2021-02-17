Endometriosis is a common gynaecological condition that affects a lot of women across the globe. It is a disorder in which the tissue similar to the tissue that forms the lining of your uterus (endometrium) grows outside of your uterine cavity. It occurs when endometrial cells grow on your ovaries bowel and tissues lining your pelvis. These cells are controlled by female hormones. Although it's unusual for endometrial tissue to spread beyond your pelvic region it is not impossible. Endometrial tissue growing outside of your uterus is known as an endometrial implant. Symptoms Of Endometriosis Signs and symptoms of endometriosis