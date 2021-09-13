Endometriosis Affecting 20% Of Young Women; Know The Risk

Endomteriotis Affecting 20% Of Young Women

Endometriosis is a condition in which tissue that is comparable to the lining of your uterus grows outside of the uterine cavity. The disease is becoming more prominent among women. Here are some signs you should look out for.

Endometriosis is a common condition affecting about 20% of young women. It is a disease in which the pelvis bleeds along with the menstrual cycle every month. Over a period of time, this causes dark thick chocolate coloured blood to accumulate in the ovaries called chocolate cyst or endometriotic cyst. This old blood can accumulate anywhere and can cause pelvic organs to get stuck up, distorted and damaged. Bleeding can even happen within the walls of the womb or uterus, and this is called adenomyosis.

Unfortunately, this is a progressive condition and will keep on increasing with time. The main complaints that the women have are that of lower abdominal pain before and during the periods or sometimes continuous pelvic pain. There can also be heavy bleeding during menses. Some women come with the inability to become pregnant, otherwise known as infertility.

Diagnosis Of Endometriosis

The diagnosis is done by clinical examination and a good pelvic sonography, blood tests such as CA125 can be raised in this condition. Sometimes an MRI may be needed for diagnosis. The treatment depends on the age of the woman, how severe are her symptoms and if she is planning a pregnancy or not. As long as the menstrual period continues to come, the disease will keep on increasing due to bleeding inside the pelvis and so periods have to be stopped by some method, to stop the progress of the disease.

Recommended Age-Wise Treatment For Women Suffering From The Disease

In young girls, continuous hormone pills work very well. They stop the menses temporarily, thus giving pain relief as well as preventing the progression of the disease. In older women, once a month injections can produce temporary menopause and give relief to the patient. If the patient does not desire pregnancy, a hormone intrauterine device put inside the womb for five years can give good relief.

If the woman is looking to become pregnant, she can try for pregnancy with medicines for a few months. Often she requires laparoscopic surgery if the disease is severe. Through this keyhole surgery, the endometriotic cysts can be removed and the pelvic organs can be cleaned up. After this, if the fallopian tubes are open, she can try for pregnancy naturally. However, if the tubes are damaged, treatments such as test tube baby or IVF may be necessary.

In case, the patient's endometriosis or adenomyosis is severe, the final treatment is the removal of the uterus and the ovaries. If complete removal is not done the disease can recur. After menopause, once the periods stop, usually the disease starts to reduce.

You may like to read

The most important thing is for the woman who is suffering from painful periods, to see a gynaecologist early, get a proper diagnosis and start treatment soon to prevent the disease from progressing.

(The article is contributed by Dr Rishma Dhillon Pai, Consultant Gynaecologist: Lilavati, Jaslok and Hinduja Healthcare Hospital, Mumbai)