Endometriosis is often labelled as ‘the missed disease’ or ‘silent killer’ because it is a chronic disease which is under-diagnosed under-reported and under-researched. It can be explained as the presence of endometrial tissue which is present outside the uterus and is found in women of all ethnic and social groups. The prevalence has been reported around 10% of the general female population and 20-90% in women with pelvic pain or infertility. However the aetiology and pathogenesis are not known with certainty. It is safe to say that around 25 million Indian women suffer from this condition but it is ever