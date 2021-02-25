Endometriosis is often labelled as ‘the missed disease’ or ‘silent killer’ because it is a chronic disease, which is under-diagnosed, under-reported, and under-researched. It can be explained as the presence of endometrial tissue, which is present outside the uterus and is found in women of all ethnic and social groups. The prevalence has been reported around 10% of the general female population and 20-90% in women with pelvic pain or infertility. However, the aetiology and pathogenesis are not known with certainty. Also Read - Endometriosis Related to Stress? - Expert decodes the link

It is safe to say that around 25 million Indian women suffer from this condition, but it is ever hardly discussed in the open. The lack of awareness, apprehensiveness, the taboo associated with periods and ignorance is making many women bear the pain silently without proper treatment. Research has shown that it can occur in young teenage girls but due to the societal taboo of gynaecologist consultation for young girls, there is a delay in proper diagnosis and treatment.

Signs And Symptoms Of Endometriosis

Chronic pelvic pain

Persistent period pain (dysmenorrhoea) which can affect daily activities and psychology

Chronic pain during or after sexual intercourse

Cyclical gastrointestinal or period-related Symptoms, in particular, bowel movements with acute pain

Cyclical urinary or period-related symptoms, in particular, blood in the urine or pain passing urine

Infertility along with one or more symptoms mentioned above

Endometriosis Diagnosis

Obstetrician-gynaecologists (OB-GYNs) are the type of doctors that commonly treat endometriosis. In Endometriosis, you can look for symptoms of pelvic pain and findings during physical examinations. Occasionally, during a rectovaginal exam, the doctor can feel nodules (endometrial implants) behind the uterus and along with the ligaments that attach to the pelvic wall. Sometimes, no nodules are felt, but the examination itself causes unusual pain or discomfort to the patient.

Diagnosis of endometriosis is, unfortunately, can neither be established through symptoms nor by physical examinations. Ultrasound is a good examination tool to rule out any pelvic diseases and may even help in identifying the presence of endometriosis in the vaginal and bladder area but it is not completely reliable. For a more correct diagnosis direct visual inspection of the pelvis and abdomen, as well as a tissue biopsy of the implants are necessary.

The only definitive method for diagnosing endometriosis is surgery. This requires either laparotomy or laparoscopy, which means opening the abdomen using a large incision.

What Is Laparoscopy?

Laparoscopy is the most common surgical procedure used for the diagnosis of endometriosis. This is a surgical procedure performed under general anaesthesia, or in some cases under local anaesthesia. It is usually performed as a day-care procedure (the patient does not stay in the facility overnight). In Laparoscopy, the abdominal cavity is inflated with carbon dioxide through a small incision in the navel. A thin telescope instrument (laparoscope) is then inserted into the inflated abdominal cavity to inspect the abdomen and pelvis. Endometrial implants can then be directly seen.

During laparoscopy and biopsies, tiny tissue samples are taken for examination under a microscope by a pathologist, which are later used to perform a tissue diagnosis.

Ablation or burning of the lesions is performed. This helps in stopping the growth of lesions and tremendous pain relief to the patient.

Sometimes malignancies (such as ovarian cancer) can mimic the same symptoms as endometriosis, so it is important to conduct Pelvic ultrasound and laparoscopy which can help in excluding any such possibility.

Endometriosis Information And Support

Endometriosis is said to be a long and persisting condition that can cause acute and chronic pain and fatigue. It can have a crucial and somewhat significant impact on the woman’s quality of life and activities of daily living, including relationships and sexuality, ability to work, fertility, fitness, and mental health.

Supporting and healthy self-management is critical to improving the quality of life for women suffering from endometriosis. In order to get through this condition, women clearly need results-based, easily accessible information about the condition and ways of managing it that support surgical and medical treatment.

Consult your doctor and ask how you can improve the quality of your life as a woman with endometriosis and manage pain and fatigue while reducing the negative impact on your career, relationships, fertility, physical and emotional wellbeing.

(Authored by Dr Suhasini Inamdar, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Indiranagar, Bangalore)