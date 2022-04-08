‘Do Not Touch Pickle’, ‘Do Not Enter A Holy Place’: Survey Reveals Unspoken Rules For Menstruating Women In India

Over 33 per cent women in India had no knowledge on periods when they experienced their first menstruation, according to a new survey.

Want to know the real-life facts related to women and menstrual hygiene practices in India? The conversation around menstrual hygiene remains a "taboo" subject in the Indian society, as a survey found that more than 33 women had no knowledge on periods when they experienced their first menstruation.

Avni, a menstrual hygiene startup based in Thane, Maharashtra, surveyed more than 1000 women, to understand the reality of menstrual hygiene practices in India and uncovered the unspoken rules related to periods which has been a hush-hush topic for ages. The survey was conducted last month to mark the International Women's Day (March 8). Below are key findings from the survey:

Over 33 per cent respondents said that they had no knowledge on periods before experiencing their first menstruation.

About 35 per cent of women had little idea about the phenomenon

Over 47.4 per cent women experienced severe abdominal pain on their first menstruation.

A whopping 88 per cent women said that their mother was the first person they reached out to discuss their first period.

While 8.2 per cent women sought help from their friend first.

"Dealing with menstruation for the first time, and having no knowledge highlights the wide persistent gap in the society," Avni said in its survey report.

Rules for women on periods

The survey also uncovered the existing myths about periods in India. It revealed that:

28 per cent of the women surveyed said that they were put in isolation during their periods.

6 per cent of women admitted that have at some point in their life deliberately made excuses to avoid admitting that they are menstruating.

Sujata Pawar, Co-Founder, Avni, said, "The survey has brought a lot of existing concerns of the society related to menstruation. We are in 2022 and women are still advised isolation instead of care during their periods. More importantly, the majority of the women were left hung out to dry when they experienced their first menstruation when they had no clue about what their body was going through. Needless to say, they were still in their tender age. Proper knowledge would have helped them prepare mentally and physically. The situation demands for an accelerated approach towards wider spread of information, and social evolution."

Popular misconceptions about menstruation

In addition, the survey revealed that there is a lot of misconceptions in regard to what a menstruating woman should follow. These include:

Women on periods must avoid holy practices or even entering a holy place

They must avoid touching pickle

Menstruating women should not workout

If you're on period, you must not enter kitchen or touch common food items or common utensils,

You should not wash hair during menstruation

Women must not have intercourse while menstruating

A woman becomes impure during periods. A menstruating woman must not touch Tulsi plant or else it will die.

Menstruating women must avoid dairy products, etc.

More women switching to eco-friendly menstrual products

Women face a lot of physical challenges beyond cramps during periods. In the survey, around 50 per cent of the women said they face skin challenges including rashes, and irritation from using the regular chemical-based sanitary pads.

Around 49.9 per cent women had tried more than three different sanitary pad brands before settling for the current one.

Further, the survey brought to light that an increasing number of women are switching to eco-friendly menstrual products. Of the total women survey, over 58.9 per cent of them have tried organic cotton pads, over 19.2 per cent have tried menstrual cups, and 16.3 per cent respondents said that they tried antimicrobial reusable cloth-based pads.

As many as 45.8 per cent of the respondents expressed interest towards permanently switching to eco-friendly menstrual products.