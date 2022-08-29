Demand For Menstrual Cups Climbs To 30% In The Past Two Years: Survey Report

More women in non-metropolitan cities are willing to use menstrual cups than in metro cities, reveals a survey report.

A new survey report has revealed a considerable growth in the demand for female hygiene products online, indicating a significant increase in awareness around female hygiene in the country. In the menstrual cup category, the demand has climbed to 30 per cent from 28 per cent in the last two years at Amazon, according to the report released by Assiduus Global Inc.

The e-commerce accelerator surveyed women in both metro cities and non-metropolitan cities to understand their awareness about intimate health, and eco-friendly and sustainable menstrual products.

Use of menstrual cups higher in non-metropolitan cities

Compared to women in metro cities, more women in non-metropolitan cities prefer using menstrual cups than sanitary pads. This is because menstrual cups are cheaper than sanitary pads. Of the 150 women surveyed from tier-2 and tier-3 cities, half of them said they were willing to use menstrual cups.

However, 60 per cent of women surveyed from metro cities (total 170 participants) said they were not willing to use a menstrual cup. They stated discomfort as the top reason followed by lack of information. Only 11 per cent of respondents said they use menstrual cups.

The report also cited a stark rise in the demand for female hygiene products at online stores. In the survey, 44 per cent of the women in metro cities said they buy sanitary protection products online.

However, the report noted that there is a significant scope for improving the status of women's intimate health.

Dr. Somdutta Singh, CEO & Founder, Assiduus, also stressed the need for strengthening awareness regarding women's intimate health and use of sustainable and eco-friendly female hygiene products. He added that they also choose to support brands that offer sustainable and affordable menstrual cups for women.

How to increase use of sustainable menstrual hygiene products?

According to Dr. Singh, one of the numerous challenges that deter the sale/use of sustainable and eco-friendly female hygiene products is due to the absence of mainstream advertising.

E-commerce accelerators can also play a big role here by supporting that brands that offer eco-friendly and sustainable solutions in the female hygiene space, he asserted.

Also, the government can provide incentives to brands manufacturing sustainable menstrual cups and sanitary pads and make these products available at subsidized rates to women living in remote regions, he added.