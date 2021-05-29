Reproductive health among urban woman has become a worrisome factor. However, there has been an interesting observation made by the medical experts at Manipal Hospitals. Since 2020, there has been an increase in the use of birth control pills among women. There has been a 10-12 per cent increase in the use of birth control pills in urban India since 2010. This surge in contraceptive use can be attributed to an increase in sexual awareness among women in India, which is not only crucial for their well-being but also empowers them when it comes to their sexual and reproductive lives. It brings back the power to decide when she wants to conceive! Also Read - Lifestyle changes may up the pregnancy rate for obese, infertile women

The rise in contraceptive use

Contraceptive practices can include the use of various devices, sexual practices, chemicals, drugs, or surgical procedures. According to some reports, women using contraceptives has increased by 5-10 per cent. Most patients between the age group of 18–30 years prefer barrier or birth control contraceptives, those in the age group 30–40 years prefer using condoms for the fear of pills’ effect on fertility, few prefer intra uterine devices, especially after childbirth. However, there has been a substantial increase in the number of patients that request for birth control pills. This is because birth control pills offer a variety of benefits to its consumers. Also Read - Effective home remedies that offer relief from menstrual cramps

Benefits of birth control pills

While emphasising that before taking birth control pills, it is compulsory for one to consult an obstetrician-gynaecologist who is familiar with your medical history, here are some of the benefits of birth control pills: Also Read - 8 effective yoga poses to boost fertility in women

Regulates flow during periods

Helps with cramps, PMS, and anaemia

Relieves endometriosis symptoms and prevents ovarian cysts

Clears up the skin and prevents unwanted hair growth

Helps with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS)

Lowers your risk to certain cancerous genes

However, there are a few side effects of the pills and many myths surrounding its usage, which makes it less preferred by a certain segment of women. Hence, it’s best to consult your gynaecologist before starting on one.

Connection between age and fertility

Despite contraceptive pills, and their advantages, social, educational, emotional, and financial pressures often lead to some women delaying in having a child until their late thirties, by when the chances of success are very low. Additionally, women in their 40s face a 33 per cent chance of miscarriage if they can get pregnant at all, and by the age of 35, even risk of abnormalities in the foetus is also almost one in 250. Even donor eggs, another possibility for safe conception, are not an option for many because of supply constraints and ethical and cultural concerns.

Egg freezing can help

Here’s how the novel approach of egg freezing can lead the way for women who delay pregnancy. Egg freezing is a process in which a woman’s eggs (oocytes) are extracted, frozen, and stored as a method to preserve reproductive potential in women of reproductive age. In fact, egg freezing can be opted by women suffering from cancer also. Chemotherapy and radiotherapy are toxic for oocytes, leaving few, if any, viable eggs. Egg freezing offers women the chance to preserve their eggs so that they can have children in the future. It’s a win-win situation, wouldn’t you say?

Medical guidance is a must

As the lockdown extends and with lockdown imposed in the states of India, women’s ability to access sexual reproductive health requirements (SHR) and abortion services shouldn’t be hindered. Factors such as, shutdown of private facilities, diversion of medical professionals towards COVID-19 emergency response and stock outs of contraceptives and medical abortion drugs due to interruptions in supply chains may restrict the access to SHR needs. Women shouldn’t refrain from visiting health facilities for the fear of being infected with Covid-19. The right counselling with the expert is the correct way to start one’s sexual journey; however, it’s never too late to seek medical guidance. Nowadays, many hospitals offer online video consultations all through the week to help and guide women in being safe and avoiding unwanted pregnancies or abortions. This helps significantly in avoiding any adverse impact on future fertility with unsafe practices of contraception.

(This article is authored by Dr Hemanandini Jayaraman, Consultant – Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Manipal Hospitals)