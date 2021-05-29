Reproductive health among urban woman has become a worrisome factor. However there has been an interesting observation made by the medical experts at Manipal Hospitals. Since 2020 there has been an increase in the use of birth control pills among women. There has been a 10-12 per cent increase in the use of birth control pills in urban India since 2010. This surge in contraceptive use can be attributed to an increase in sexual awareness among women in India which is not only crucial for their well-being but also empowers them when it comes to their sexual and reproductive lives.