Many women experience tenderness or pain in their breasts at some point in their lives. The trouble with this annoying symptom is it doesn’t give out any clue regarding your health or well-being at the onset.

Breast pain is broadly classified into two categories – Cyclic and non-cyclic. Cyclic pains originate due to hormonal changes in the body, like menstruation, puberty or menopause, while the non-cyclic pains are due to a health condition or other external factors that lead to hormonal fluctuations. The nature of your pain can be ascertained only by your doctor upon a physical examination, however it’s better to know the causes that gives rise to this symptom and be safe than sorry.

Here are few of the causes of cyclic breast pain that occurs due to hormonal fluctuations:

1. Puberty: Growing up has its own share of pains and this is well explained physiologically when one hits puberty. Probably it’s more painful for girls than for boys. The culprit: hormonal changes that make it a bit intolerable for girls. This is also the phase when sexual organs grow and mature. While breast development takes shape, breast pain also becomes inevitable. Many teenage girls complain about breast pain during this stage which is just a part of the growing up process and harmless.

2. Menstruation: Breast pain is also a common symptom of menstruation. The fluctuating levels of estrogen and progesterone during this period can give rise to some discomfort around the breasts like soreness, tenderness and pain. The pain might be more prominent just before the start of your period and gradually taper down as you near the end of your period.

3. Pregnancy: There are various changes happening to your body during pregnancy and they don’t spare your breasts too. However, breast changes during pregnancy happen for a good reason. The hormonal changes that make your breasts look firm and big are actually preparing them for lactation post-delivery. These changes usually make your breasts become sore, heavy and painful. Your breast might also become tender and sensitive. But these symptoms will settle once you deliver your baby and start breastfeeding.

4. Postpartum: After the stress of pregnancy and labour your body goes through other physiological changes and some of them are quite painful. Postpartum stress, lack of rest and the breastfeeding demands of your new born can give rise to some amount of discomfort in the breasts like pain and increased sensitivity. These issues usually settle on their own without any medical help.

5. Breastfeeding: Breast pain during breastfeeding can be distressing for new mothers. There could be various reasons for pain in the breasts during breastfeeding. The most common of them is breast engorgement or mastitis. This happens when the mother is unable to drain excess milk from her breasts, which makes the tissues and ducts around the areola swell and instigate pain. One way to deal with this problem is to feed your baby every two hours and avoid engorgement. If breast encouragement or other problems occur during breastfeeding it is best to contact a lactation expert to resolve the issues and save yourself from the pain.

6. Menopause: Breast pain is a common symptom of menopause. This happens due to the hormonal fluctuations that give rise to other unpleasant symptoms of menopause. However, a dip in estrogen during menopause is responsible for post and pre-menopausal pains. Increased levels of progesterone makes the breasts swell in size and lead to other physical discomforts like pain, soreness and tenderness.