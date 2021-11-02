Can Irregular Periods Raise The Risk Of Heart Diseases? Experts Explain

Irregular periods are a common occurrence in women these days, but the condition can become dangerous if left untreated. Studies show that it can increase the risk of heart diseases. Read on to know more.

Irregular periods are a regular occurrence in many women, with a variety of causes. Changes in contraception, hormone imbalance, hormonal changes around the time of menopause, and endurance activities are all possible causes. A woman's menstrual cycle lasts about 28 days on average, but it might differ from person to person. However, if your cycle lasts longer than 35 days or varies in length, you may be experiencing irregular periods.

But irregular periods come at a risk and can lead to several health problems like increasing the risk of heart diseases. A Fertility and Sterility study, which followed more than 23,000 Dutch women for a decade, found that women who have had irregular periods are more likely to develop heart disease. We talked to experts to understand the relationship between irregular periods and heart diseases.

The Link Between Irregular Periods And Heart Disease

Dr Shashidar, Director- Interventional Cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore said, "Irregular period by itself is not a risk factor for heart diseases but if it is an indication of perimenopause period, then it becomes a risk factor. Generally, women are protected from heart diseases till menopause which is because of a hormonal effect. Once they reach menopause, they are prone to heart-related problems and have equal chances of being affected by a heart condition as men."

"Younger women who have irregular periods are also prone to heart problems if they are diabetic, hypertensive, obese, leading a sedentary lifestyle, consuming an unhealthy diet or if they have a strong family history of heart-related problems. Younger women are prone to heart diseases if they have any of the above-mentioned risk factors," he explained further.

What Are The Major Causes Of Irregular Periods?

"Irregular periods can be caused by many underlying health problems like general health issues or hormonal issues like Thyroid. Anovulatory cycles such as polycystic ovarian syndrome are also one of the reasons for irregular periods. Irregular cycles if left untreated for a longer period can cause endometrial hyperplasia," explained Dr. Milind Tiwale, Consultant Gynaecology and Obstetrics, Aster Aadhar Hospital, Kolhapur.

Further emphasizing the point on how PCOS leads to irregular periods, Dr.Tanuja Paipuru, Counsultant- Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Aster Prime Hospital, Hyderabad said, "PCOS is a major cause of irregular periods (scanty periods) studies shows that more than 50% of patients develop prediabetes or diabetes, and there is an increased risk of myocardial infarction (MI), dyslipidemia, hypertension, anxiety, depression, endometrial cancer, and sleep apnea. Moreover, pregnant women with PCOS should be informed of the increased rates of miscarriage, gestational diabetes, pre-eclampsia, and premature delivery."

According to Dr Paipuru, "polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a complex condition characterized by elevated androgen levels (male hormones) menstrual irregularities (period disturbances), and/or small cysts on one or both ovaries. The disorder can be morphological (polycystic ovaries) or predominantly biochemical (hyperandrogenemia). Hyperandrogenism, a clinical hallmark of PCOS, can cause inhibition of follicular development in the ovary, microcysts in the ovaries, anovulation, and menstrual changes i.e., predominantly irregular periods and infertility."

As per the study, women with the polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) are at a higher risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes than other women their age. Menstrual periods are irregular or non-existent with this disease, as the ovaries release higher-than-normal levels of male hormones. We asked Dr Mangala Ramachandra, Senior Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynecology, Fortis Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru to share some tips to manage PCOS to avoid this occurrence. Here are some measures suggested by the expert:

Diet Is Key

Polycystic ovaries causing menstrual irregularities are the most common problem in young girls and women. A change in diet, regular exercise and maintaining a healthy weight goes a long way in controlling PCOS. One must ensure to have a nutritious diet that is less in carbohydrates, fats, and rich in vegetables fruits and proteins.

Don't Forget Physical Exercise

Regular exercise along with a balanced diet will help in maintaining a healthy weight. These measures will help in managing PCOS. It is important to understand that external hormones can only temporarily control menstrual irregularities.

The incidences of PCOS is increasing, and the only way out is by adopting a healthy lifestyle.