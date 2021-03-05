Belly fat is the bane of almost all women. You must have noticed that most women tend to accumulate fat around their abdomen when they are in the late 40s and early 50s. But what most don’t know is that this is the worst time you can gain belly fat. A new study from the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health says that women who experience an accelerated accumulation of abdominal fat during menopause are at greater risk of heart disease. This holds true even if their weight stays otherwise steady. Researchers based their study on a quarter