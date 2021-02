According to Ayurveda, applying sindoor activates the chakras in the forehead that leads to flow of positive energy.

Sindoor is a symbol of matrimony for a Hindu woman. It is applied along the parting of a woman's hair. If a woman wears sindoor, it denotes that she is married, and her husband is still alive. And that is the reason why, unmarried women and widows are not allowed to wear it. Spotting sindoor on the forehead also signifies a woman's desire for her husband's longevity and prosperity. In addition to this symbolic significance, wearing sindoor is known to offer various health benefits that are less spoken about.

Traditionally, sindhoor was made using natural ingredients like turmeric, lime, Chandan (sandalwood) and a very small amount of mercury. Mercury helps the red colour last longer.

Turmeric is a popular ingredient in traditional medicine, and it is used as home remedies for various ailments. The stress-relieving, anti-anxiety, and antidepressant effects of turmeric have been proven in several studies. A study published in the American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry suggested that curcumin, the main active ingredient in turmeric, can help improve memory and mood in people with mild, age-related memory loss. Due to its antimicrobial properties, turmeric is also used as a home remedy to treat minor open wounds, such as cuts and scrapes.

Sandalwood is well known for its relaxing and cooling properties. Its aroma can help calm your mind lift your spirit. It also has anti-inflammatory, antiseptic and antimicrobial effects.

Scientific benefits of applying sindoor

Among other scientific benefits of applying sindoor, it is known to help reduce anxiety and stress and enhance concentration.

A 2017 research paper titled ‘Semiotic Study of Sindoor” by Sharonee Dasgupta stated that applying sindoor increases a woman’s feeling for her husband.

“The area where sindoor is applied is known as the pituitary gland, which is the centre of all feelings. The region has mesmerising factors which induces the woman towards her husband,” it said.

It is believed that wearing sindoor enhances the power of concentration for women by removing the unwanted water in the forehead region.

According to Ayurveda, applying sindoor activates the chakras in the forehead that leads to flow of positive energy.

Some experts say the mercury in sindoor helps cool the woman’s body down and relaxes her. It is also thought that the metal helps control blood pressure and boost sexual desire in women – a possible scientific reason why widows or unmarried women are not allowed to wear it.

Beware of the chemicals in modern sindoor

Nowadays sindoor is made using different chemicals and synthetic dyes like vermilion, an orange-red pigment made from mercury sulphide. Sometimes commercial sindoor may contain Rhodamine B (RhB), one of the most used dyes, as well as red lead (lead tetroxide, also known as minium) which can be toxic. Over time, the use of this chemicals could lead to health hazards such as skin disease and poisoning.

Therefore, if you’re using a commercial sindoor, you should be careful because it can cause side effects beyond your imagination.

These chemicals and artificial ingredients can cause rashes, itching, hair loss, food poisoning, other problems. Serious side effects of using sindoor may include:

Skin cancer (due to mercury sulphite)

Hereditary disorders from consumption of rhodamine B dye

Lead poisoning or lead nephropathy

Always opt for herbal sindoor and try to avoid using the cheap powder available in the market. Always, check the ingredients when buying sindoor. Make sure to keep the sindoor away from the reach of small children.