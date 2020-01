A woman experiences menopause around the age of 50 years. But sometimes, this may occur earlier. If it happens before the age of 45, it may be a health risk. According to experts, early menopause can increase your risk of many health issues including osteoporosis, cardiovascular disease, dementia and even early death.

According to a new study funded by National Institute of Health’s Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) and the National Cancer Institute, women who breastfed their infants exclusively for seven to 12 months may have a significantly lower risk of early menopause than their peers who breastfed their infants for less than a month. Researchers also say that pregnancy can reduce the risk of early menopause.

BREASTFEEDING CAN LOWER RISK BY 28 PER CENT: STUDY

According to researchers of this study, women who had one full-term pregnancy had an 8 per cent lower risk of early menopause. Those who had two pregnancies had a 16 per cent lower risk, and those who had three pregnancies had a 22 per cent lower risk. Similarly, women who breastfed had an even smaller risk for early menopause. Those who breastfed for a total of 25 months or more during their premenopausal years had a 26 per cent lower risk than women who breastfed for less than a month. Women who breastfed exclusively seven to 12 months had a 28 per cent lower risk of early menopause, compared to those who breastfed for less than a month.

TIPS TO PREVENT EARLY MENOPAUSE

Early menopause can be dangerous. But you can avoid this by making some lifestyle modifications.

Exercise moderately

Intense exercise can sometimes induce early menopause. So, it is best to do it in moderation. This may be due to the fact that excessive exercising creates a hormonal imbalance and irregular ovulations.

Avoid smoking

​Cigarette smoke contains nicotine, cyanide and carbon monoxide. These gasses can cause rapid depletion of eggs. This causes early menopause.

Drink sensibly

You will not experience early menopause if you drink. But excessive alcohol consumption can reduce your fertility. This can be a risk factor.

Lose weight

Excess estrogen can cause ovarian failure and this can cause early menopause. Your fatty tissues store estrogen. So it is best to get back in shape and lose the extra flab.