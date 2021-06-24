It is important that a woman understands what a normal hormone cycle is, but it is probably more important for her to understand what a normal period looks like and what are the things that are abnormal so that one can seek their doctor’s help if needed. In an exclusive interaction with The HealthSite, Dr. Y. Swapna, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Vijayawada explains what’s normal and what’s not when it comes to your menstrual cycle, what causes irregular periods, and the impact of period problems on fertility. Excerpts: Also Read - Share The Load: Tips For Fathers-To-Be To Support Their Partner Through Fertility Treatment

Q. What is a “normal” menstrual cycle?

First this you should know that day one is the day of full flow and not just spotting, spotting does not count as the first day of your period. Normal period intervals are between 21 to 35 days. This does not imply that your period can hobble along, it means that your period can be any of those intervals, but it should be the same for you. So, it can vary just a small amount every month. A cycle starts on the first day of your period until the last day before your next period begins. Your cycle can be at the short end which is 20 to 23 days, and it can also be the long end which is 24-25 days. So, there is nothing to worry about until and unless your cycle is regular. If one can point to a calendar and specify the date on which her next period will come or the day before or after- then her periods are in sync. One should be predictably ovulating and not sporadically ovulating. Also Read - 4 Reasons for Period Irregularities During Lockdown and How To Cope With Them

Q. What if someone’s periods are irregular?

If one has irregular periods, it does not have very great implications. If one is spotting for a few days before the period comes- it is not normal. That would maybe imply that your body is not ovulating well, and you do not have a corpus luteum which is producing enough progesterone. So, girls or women with very short cycles need to be concerned about luteal phase deficiency. On the other hand, the case may be that your cycles are very long- and this is not normal either. Irregular periods can be caused either from the brain level or the ovary level. Also Read - Excessive exercising, over-restrictive dieting can make you lose your period: Hayley Madigan

Irregular periods can be a sign of many underlying health conditions. Some may be:

PCOD or PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome)

Hypertension (unusual high blood pressure)

Thyroid (Hypo or hyper)

Diabetes (High blood sugar)

Stress or anxiety

Depression

High pressures jobs

High intake of alcohol or excessive smoking

Sudden change in lifestyle

Some eating disorders

Q. When should someone see a doctor about their menstrual cycle?

One should go in and see a doctor or an OB-GYN when as soon as they see a pattern of seeing missing periods, absent periods, and variation in menstrual cycles for over three months or the past three months. If you notice your periods being an obstruction in your daily life, and if they are affecting you a lot in case of cramps and bleeding one should pay a visit to their doctor. This is because even though their periods might be on time, their flow might be extremely heavy. This might have an implication that one has high levels of estrogen, which is also not good.

One needs to maintain their menstrual calendar. If the period has abnormally high clotting even towards the end of the period, go see a doctor. The doctors/primary care provider can figure out what is wrong. One should always know why they have missing or absent periods. They should know the reason because something may be wrong and maybe it can be easily fixed or there needs to be a lifestyle change to be made or you may need hormone medications so that one does not have any long-term problems going ahead in life. In addition, if you are trying to conceive you should pay a visit to their doctor, because ‘regular periods’ do not always equal healthy ovaries and uterus. One might have poor ovarian reserve even with regular periods, so getting checked if you are trying to get pregnant is a must.

Q.Impact of underlying period problems on fertility.

The number one sign of ovulating is having regular periods. Difficulty with ovulation can in turn create fertility problems. However, irregular periods do not always imply infertility. This is because cycles are being changed due to all kinds of causes like stress, anxiety, too much pressure from work or school, etc. Although one continues seeing the pattern of irregular cycles or absent periods, doctors need to evaluate the hormonal changes in the body which can be in the form of prolactin being increased or PCOD/PCOS, etc. If missed cycles are not brought to the doctor it can cause life-long problems for the woman. It may cause you long-term problems like challenges in conceiving if it is not checked and rectified. So, get yourself checked as soon as you feel that there might be something wrong as you can prevent serious challenges in your coming years.