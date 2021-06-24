It is important that a woman understands what a normal hormone cycle is but it is probably more important for her to understand what a normal period looks like and what are the things that are abnormal so that one can seek their doctor’s help if needed. In an exclusive interaction with The HealthSite Dr. Y. Swapna Fertility Consultant Nova IVF Fertility Vijayawada explains what's normal and what's not when it comes to your menstrual cycle what causes irregular periods and the impact of period problems on fertility. Excerpts: Q. What is a “normal” menstrual cycle? First this you should