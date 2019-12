Menopause is a crucial period in a woman’s life. It marks the end of her child-bearing age. Her body goes through many changes and she has to deal with conflicting emotions too. Most of the changes are due to a dip in the levels of the hormones produced by the ovaries. The hormonal changes that you go through can result in many physical and physiological effects. Most common symptoms are hot flashes, vaginal dryness, headaches, and depression. You may also suffer from irritability, insomnia and mood swings during this time. Stress and anxiety too are common at this time. Out of all these symptoms, hot flashes and night sweats can be quite annoying. Avoid these hot flashes by cutting down on the following things, which can trigger their intensity and recurrence.

Alcohol

Alcohol not only triggers hot flashes but also increases their severity and recurrence. Alcohol can also throw off your estrogen levels, resulting in an abrupt and intense hot flash. Avoid drinking close to bedtime as it can trigger night sweats.

Coffee

If hot flashes are keeping you awake at night, a warm cup of coffee in the morning might seem to be a quick pick-me-up. But a steaming mug of Joe can make you go red and flushed. Both caffeine and heat are known triggers for hot flashes. If you can’t bear the thought of giving up coffee, try it with some ice or cut that afternoon cup.

Smoking

Several scientific studies have established a relationship between cigarette smoking and hot flashes. Nicotine is a stimulant that can set off a hot flush instantly and even worsen consecutive ones. Here’s your self-help guide to kick the butt.

Spicy Food

While chili, cayenne and turmeric come with a host of health benefits, you may want to cut them down until your menopausal symptoms subside. Spicy foods are known to raise your body temperature, the exact opposite of what you want when you have a hot flash. Try experimenting with herbs such as thyme, rosemary or cumin to increase the flavour of your food whilst cooking at home. If you’re eating out, ask for milder versions of your favourite dish.

Stress

Like many other health conditions, stress is a trigger for hot flashes, too. Adding to your pool of worries, stress can make your hormones go crazy, which is anyway happening in menopausal women.

Text sourced from zliving.com